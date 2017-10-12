Real Housewives of Dallas Watch Party with Brandi Redmond

Real Housewives of Dallas fans – get ready for a fun night full of Jesus Juice, shopping and delicious food.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond is hosting a watch party and pop-up boutique at Sixty Vines in Plano.

Before the watch party begins, from 7-9 p.m., the fiery redhead will have racks of seasonal clothing from her online boutique – Brandi Land – set up in the Terrace Room. Beginning at 9 p.m., Sixty Vines will air the show on a large projector screen, making for an exciting watch party atmosphere. During commercial breaks, Brandi Redmond will participate in Q&A sessions with the partygoers.

Of course, fans can’t watch the show alongside Brandi Redmond without some wine in-hand, which is why Sixty Vines will have a special list of its very own Vine Huggers wine to choose from, as well as some bubbly.

You may also want to indulge in a bite to eat, in which case we suggest the Fettuccine: “A neat pile of fettuccine, tangled with butternut squash and seasoned with sage butter and pea tendrils, is topped simply with a fried duck egg and duck cracklin’s,” is how our food writer, Alex Cronin describes our favorite Sixty Vines treat.

To add to the excitement of it all, MedSpa will be hosting a large giveaway after the show ends at 10 p.m. So grab your friends and head to Sixty Vines on Monday for a night full of good times (and wine). For more information, call 469.620.VINE or email [email protected]

Sixty Vines is located at 3701 Dallas Pkwy in Plano. The restaurant features more than 60 wines by the glass and over 40 wines on tap, including Sixty Vines’ own ultra-premium private-label wines.