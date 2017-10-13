All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Breast Cancer Car Show set for Dallas

A line of classic antique cars

The first annual Breast Cancer Car Show to help raise awareness of breast cancer will be held at JR Burger in Dallas on October 22.

Breast Cancer Car Show will donate all proceeds to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center, so be sure to bring the family to see the great rides while helping raise awareness and funding for the center. Breast cancer awareness month runs from October 1 through October 31, and what better way to raise awareness than to bring the community together to check out some cool cars, trucks, motorcycles and other rides as well as some outstanding entertainment and great food and drinks.

Registration for the show is only $20 for cars and trucks and $15 for motorcycles. The show will feature not only some cool vehicles, but there will also be a bass competition to see who has the best bass in their ride. Registration for the bass competition is only $10 per car.

If you live outside of the Dallas area and plan to enter the show, be sure to schedule transport with a company like a1autotransport.com to have your ride brought to the show on time and safely so it will be in top shape for the show.

Spectators can attend at no cost and trophies will be awarded to the top vehicles as well as the car with the best bass. The show will also feature a wide array of local performing artists including Butcher Boy, Money Banks and Mizzy and the Dallas Sho Stoppaz with music and entertainment throughout the event.

  • Sun, October 22, 2017
  • 12–5 p.m.

JR Burger
4141 West Wheatland
Dallas, Texas 75237

For more information and to keep up with show details, be sure to check out the event page on Facebook.

Jason Mueller
Jason M. has been fortunate enough to travel to exotic countries and around the USA with his company A-1 Auto Transport. He is a car show enthusiast that spends much of his time researching vehicles and attending car shows. His favorite car is a 67 Shelby GT 500 and he has a 69 chevy C10 that he enters in car shows.
