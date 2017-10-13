Kicks for Wishes: kick-boxing for a cause

9Round, a local kickboxing gym franchise, is hosting kick-boxing fundraiser event, Kicks for Wishes, on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 9Round Preston/Plano.

The event will include a free workout (music brought to you by DJ Sean Lee), raffles, a silent auction, and food. Several local businesses will also have booths set up outside the gym. 9Round’s goal is to raise awareness for Make-A-Wish and encourage family and friends to give back to the community of North Texas.

Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Their goal is to be a unique part of the treatment process. With doctors providing the medicine, and Make-A-Wish® supplying the magic, they strive to create miracles in the lives of some very extraordinary children.

I encourage you to join in this worthy cause by participating in our 30 minute workout, donating monetarily, offering an item for our silent auction, and/or providing a service for the event. If interested, please contact us for more information!

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 4–8 p.m.

WHERE:

5017 W Plano Pkwy #250

Plano, TX 75093

About 9Round

9Round is a specialized fitness center that brings boxing and kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a convenient, affordable, 30-minute, full body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations developed by Shannon himself. Today, there are over 500 9Round clubs open and operating throughout 39 states and 10 countries.