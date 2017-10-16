Fall Fashion Show at Gleaneagles Country Club

Photos by Stephanie Tann
Some of Plano’s most well-heeled ladies flocked to Gleneagles Country Club in Plano for their annual Ladies’ Night Out Fall Fashion show.
The fashions were provided exclusively by Legacy West, Plano’s new mixed-used development created by Fehmi Karahan.
Guests enjoyed watching beautiful new looks for the season come down the runway from retailers like Bonobos, Coach, Filson, Johnny Was, Levi’s, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear and Tommy Bahama.
Meanwhile, Sephora (just opened!) and Venetian Nail Spa offered makeup and nail touch-ups.
