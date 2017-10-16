All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Around Town

Fall Fashion Show at Gleaneagles Country Club

Posted on
Legacy West, Plano, fall fashion, gleneagles country club, johnny was

Photos by Stephanie Tann

Some of Plano’s most well-heeled ladies flocked to Gleneagles Country Club in Plano for their annual Ladies’ Night Out Fall Fashion show.

The fashions were provided exclusively by Legacy West, Plano’s new mixed-used development created by Fehmi Karahan.

Guests enjoyed watching beautiful new looks for the season come down the runway from retailers like Bonobos, Coach, Filson, Johnny Was, Levi’s, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear and Tommy Bahama.

Meanwhile, Sephora (just opened!) and Venetian Nail Spa offered makeup and nail touch-ups.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
