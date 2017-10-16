Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream invites you to a pajama party

Want to receive a free quart of award-winning ice cream from Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream? Then don your best pajamas and attend the 23rd Annual Pajama Party to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event takes place at Henry’s ice cream parlor on Saturday, October 21 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at 3100 Independence Pkwy., Plano. You’ll get to cheer on cancer survivors as they scoop up your favorite flavors and all tips will be donated to the fight against cancer.

The Honorary Scooper is Ashley Morris-Johnson representing the Plano Metro Rotary Club. This year’s special guest is Lisa Sorentino of Anderson’s Frozen Custard in Buffalo, New York. Prizes will be awarded in several PJ contest categories: Best Slippers, Best Couple, Best Family, Best Children’s, and Best ‘Pretty in Pink’. It is sure to be a fun filled evening. And remember, at Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, “Ice Cream Makes You Pretty”.

23rd Annual Pajama Party to benefit the American Cancer Society

When: Saturday, October 21 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3100 Independence Pkwy., Plano

More: henryshomemadeicecream.com