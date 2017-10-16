All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream invites you to a pajama party

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Want to receive a free quart of award-winning ice cream from Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream? Then don your best pajamas and attend the 23rd Annual Pajama Party to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event takes place at Henry’s ice cream parlor on Saturday, October 21 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at 3100 Independence Pkwy., Plano. You’ll get to cheer on cancer survivors as they scoop up your favorite flavors and all tips will be donated to the fight against cancer.

The Honorary Scooper is Ashley Morris-Johnson representing the Plano Metro Rotary Club. This year’s special guest is Lisa Sorentino of Anderson’s Frozen Custard in Buffalo, New York. Prizes will be awarded in several PJ contest categories: Best Slippers, Best Couple, Best Family, Best Children’s, and Best ‘Pretty in Pink’. It is sure to be a fun filled evening. And remember, at Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, “Ice Cream Makes You Pretty”.

23rd Annual Pajama Party to benefit the American Cancer Society

When: Saturday, October 21 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3100 Independence Pkwy., Plano

More: henryshomemadeicecream.com

Barbara Walch
Barbara Walch joined the staff of Plano Profile in August 1986 and currently serves as Food Editor and Associate Publisher, Community Relations. In addition to writing Dining In, a monthly food feature, she is one of the Dining Divas. Barbara is a longtime member of the International Association of Culinary professionals (IACP). She is also a community volunteer, serving on the board of directors for City House, a nonprofit that shelters abused children and runaway homeless youth. And she is a member of the hospitality committee for the Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild.
