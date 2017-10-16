All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas raises $30,000 in downtown McKinney

More than $30,000 was raised at the 5th Annual Builders of Justice McKinney Progressive Dinner, which not only met but exceeded Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas’ goal. The event attracted more than 80 attendees who progressed through a multicourse menu interspersed with visits to local retail establishments on the square in downtown McKinney. Proceeds from the popular “Justice Through Advocacy” themed event benefit low-income clients of Legal Aid.

Attendees started their evening at Landon Winery for announcements and to receive their location map of participating venues, which included McKinney Wine Merchant, Celt Irish Pub, Nan Lee Jewelry, Kitchenwares, and Bay Willow Design. The evening concluded with dessert at The Pantry, where local civic and philanthropic leaders were recognized for their commitment to justice. This year’s honorees were The Honorable John Roach Jr., Karen and Mike Tankersley, and Anne Shuttee.

Event co-chairs Sharon Hirsch and Penny Robe did a splendid job of event planning and identifying event sponsors including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Frost Bank, The Law Office of Natalie Gregg, Kastl Law, Celeste Flippen/Counsel on Call, Mackoy, Hernandez & Qualls, GoransonBain, Loughmiller Higgins, Susan Z. Wright, McCraw Gantt, and John Snell/TexasDivorceLender.com. The Plano Bar Association, Collin County Bench Bar Foundation, Collin County Bar Association, and the Frisco Bar Association also contributed to the event.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas provides free civil legal services to low-income Texans who cannot afford to hire a private attorney. Last year, nearly 2,000 families and individuals sought help from our attorneys and support staff in the McKinney office alone, with services ranging from landlord/tenant issues, protection from family violence, legal issues affecting veterans, and consumer matters. Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas provides legal help to 114 counties in North and West Texas through 15 branch offices.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
