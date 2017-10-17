Black-tie gala with Jake Owen supports children’s advocacy

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC), a nonprofit organization that provides safety, healing and justice to children victimized by abuse and neglect of Collin County will host its annual gala, Saturday, March 24, 2018 to raise much needed funds for abused and neglected children in the community.

The annual black-tie Gala themed “Deep in the Heart of Collin County”, will be held at The Star in Frisco, TX featuring a lively performance by popular country music star, Jake Owen. Community leaders, Carolyn Speese and Susan Spindler are this year’s co-chairs of the event and have gracefully accepted the challenge to raise $1.1 million.

CACCC is delighted to be chairing Gala 2018 – Deep in the Heart of Collin County, bringing this fabulous event back to the community.

They released a statement saying, “Collin County is truly a great place to work and live, but we would be naïve to think that child abuse and neglect are not critical issues when just this past year there were 4,383 alleged victims of child abuse in Collin County. With our community continuing to grow, our commitment must grow as well.”

Gala will include a three-course dinner, an impressive live auction filled with priceless items, the ever popular silent auction, and top-notch entertainment. Sponsorships are available starting at $3,000 and individual tickets are $325. To become a sponsor, donate an auction item or to learn more about attending the event, please visit caccollincounty.org/gala or search #cacgala2018 on Twitter and Instagram.

“We are not just a charity, we are an essential service to our community, and are committed to providing our services to our community’s most vulnerable children”, Jamie Ginden, Community Relations Manager of CACCC said, “It’s a fun and exciting event bringing our community together to raise vital funds for the Center.”

About the Center

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides safety, healing and justice to children victimized by abuse or neglect in Collin County. The Center works in collaboration with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to help children and their non-offending family members heal from the trauma of abuse. Since 1992, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County has offered free services to more than 60,000 abused and neglected children. To learn more, visit caccollincounty.org or call 972-633-6600.