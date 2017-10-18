The Dish: Hub Streat’s Elote Corn Dip

Hub Streat is pretty unique in Plano. A blend of restaurant and food trucks, family-friendly, dog-friendly and after-hours-frat-party-friendly, it’s definitely trying to do it all. I don’t know of another spot where you can sip draft beer while eating Elote Corn Dip at the rooftop bar; or while sitting outside on the patio with your dog; or while playing one of the arcade games, or while celebrating victory/drowning your sorrows (depending on how the Cowboys are playing).

Either way, you’ll probably be eating Elote Corn Dip. And maybe a big Chicken Tinga Quesadilla that only costs you $4.

Elote, Mexican street corn, is one of life’s truly great snacks. Usually it’s a roasted corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise and butter, then rolled in cotija cheese, salt and spicy ground chile mixture, then finished with a touch of fresh lime. Plano Profile fell in love with a particularly amazing elote in Marfa, Texas.

Like any groundbreaking cuisine, elote has its spin-offs, One of my favorite variations of it is Hub Streat’s Dip.

Here, roasted corn is mixed into queso full of cotija cheese, finished with fresh Valentina hot sauce and cilantro, served with tortilla chips and a slice of lime. It’s simple, casual and it works. Elote Corn Dip is way cheesier than an actual street corn would be with just enough zing to keep you interested. An indulgent, addictive appetizer.

Hub Streat

Hours:

Mon – Wed: 4 – 11 p.m.

Thu: 4 p.m. – Midnight

Fri – Sat: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1212 E. 14th St. Plano

More: hub.st/menu/