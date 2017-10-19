Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers

The stuffing for the peppers has a similar flavor profile as that of Buffalo Chicken Wings. The spicy filling marries well with the sweetness of the bell peppers and the tanginess of the ranch dressing. Rotisserie chicken and a quick cooking time makes this an easy, quick dish to assemble and serve.

Ingredients

4 bell peppers (any color), seed & cores removed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons butter

½ large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, skin & bones removed

½ cup hot sauce (preferably Frank’s Red Hot)

2 cups shredded Gouda cheese

ranch dressing (for drizzling)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Recipe

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place bell peppers cut side up on a large baking sheet and drizzle all over with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add shredded chicken and hot sauce; toss until combined. Cook until mixture comes to a simmer, then remove from heat. Divide chicken mixture into pepper halves. Top each with Gouda and bake until cheese is melted and peppers are crisp-tender, about 20 minutes. To serve, drizzle each pepper with ranch dressing and sprinkle with chives. Makes 6-8 servings.

Source: Adapted by Barbara Walch from Lauren Miyashiro on delish.com