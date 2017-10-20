New pool and water slide opening at Carpenter Rec Center in Plano

A new pool featuring one of North Texas’ only indoor/outdoor water slides will open soon. Plano Parks and Recreation Department is holding a special dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the City’s newest pool at Carpenter Park Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 7th, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The public is invited to stick around after the ceremony and be among the first to swim (for free!) in the new indoor facility, which boasts fun features for the entire family. Construction on the 12,325-square-foot addition began in January 2017. The new facility offers four lap lanes for adult exercise, as well as a toddler zone with slide and other kid-friendly water features. Other amenities include:

A current channel

Party room

A 21-foot slide that starts inside the building, winds its way outside and back inside.

ADA compliant pool access

Large tinted windows for natural sunlight

“As Plano’s first recreation center, Carpenter Park Recreation Center has served generations of Plano residents since it opened in 1990, and this new pool will help continue to meet the needs of this growing community,” said Colette Hall, Recreation Services Superintendent, Plano Parks and Recreation.

Open swim time is free with a recreation membership or visitors can pay a daily fee of $6 for adults and $3 for children. Carpenter Park Recreation Center is located at 6701 Coit Road.