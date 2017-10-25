All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Shopping

Celebrate The Palm Tree Boutique’s grand opening in Plano

Posted on

This locally owned shop is a small, high-end boutique atmosphere with a focus on customer service. They carry apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories and gifts. Husband and wife team Rebecca and Colin Grunewald, strive to provide fashionable and affordable clothes. Most items are under $50.

“Age range for clothing is very broad, tasteful but fashion forward,” Rebecca says. “A mother/daughter shopping combination is our best customer.  Not uncommon to see three generations of women — mother, daughter, granddaughter — shopping together and all can find something.”  

They receive new arrivals daily with ever rotating product mix from Quay Sunglasses, Gorjana jewelry, Corkcicle, Capri Blue candles and Kate Spade.

The first store opened in 2007 by Molly Ruschhaupt (Colin’s mother) in Victoria, while the first North Texas location opened on Denton square in 2015. They opened a second location on Historic Main Street in Grapevine in 2016. 

Plano Grand Opening Celebration November 4th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  First 50 customers pop a balloon for a surprise discount, will have swag bag giveaways, raffles, cocktails and treats.

 

More information at thepalmtreeboutique.com

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Popular

3.1K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
2.9K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
1.5K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
1.4K
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
1.3K
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
1.2K
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1 LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1
1.1K
Dining Out

Everything we learned on a tour of Legacy Food Hall
1.1K
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
1.0K
Business

Meet our Agents of Change
948
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
To Top