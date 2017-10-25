Celebrate The Palm Tree Boutique’s grand opening in Plano

This locally owned shop is a small, high-end boutique atmosphere with a focus on customer service. They carry apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories and gifts. Husband and wife team Rebecca and Colin Grunewald, strive to provide fashionable and affordable clothes. Most items are under $50.

“Age range for clothing is very broad, tasteful but fashion forward,” Rebecca says. “A mother/daughter shopping combination is our best customer. Not uncommon to see three generations of women — mother, daughter, granddaughter — shopping together and all can find something.”

They receive new arrivals daily with ever rotating product mix from Quay Sunglasses, Gorjana jewelry, Corkcicle, Capri Blue candles and Kate Spade.

The first store opened in 2007 by Molly Ruschhaupt (Colin’s mother) in Victoria, while the first North Texas location opened on Denton square in 2015. They opened a second location on Historic Main Street in Grapevine in 2016.

Plano Grand Opening Celebration November 4th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. First 50 customers pop a balloon for a surprise discount, will have swag bag giveaways, raffles, cocktails and treats.

More information at thepalmtreeboutique.com