All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Charity

Plano ISD Education Foundation’s SKI Plano is Almost Here!

Posted on

SKI Plano 2018 kicked off the celebration with a Lift-Off Party on October 17 at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend. Guests enjoyed appetizers, wine and shopped amongst a fabulous display of gift items. Neiman Marcus Willow Bend also donated The Chloe &Marcie Small Leather Crossbody Bag as a door prize for the event. Jenna Maynard was the lucky winner.

SKI Plano Chris-Bragg-Plano-ISD-Education-Foundation-Past-Board-President-with-Leslie-and-Mark-Newman

Chris-Bragg with Leslie and Mark Newman

SKI Plano, the Plano ISD Education Foundation’s largest fundraising event is Saturday, February 3 and you don’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar for a fabulous celebration to help raise money to benefit the students, faculty, staff and schools of Plano ISD. This FUNraising event is one of the largest parties in Plano so pull out your après ski apparel to mingle,shop, eat and dance the night away at the Plano Marriott-Legacy Town Center at SKI PLANO 2018.

“I am honored to serve as chair for SKI Plano for the Plano ISD Education Foundation. Raising dollars for our Foundation helps benefit all students, teachers and schools in Plano ISD. ” said Leslie Newman, 2018 SKI Plano Chair. “As a mom of three young children who attend a Plano public school, I am proud to support our school community and feel blessed that my children are receiving an amazing educational experience.  The dollars raised through the SKI Plano fundraiser help create this same experience for thousands of children across our great city.”
More than 550 people attended SKI Plano 2017 and over $300,000 was raised to support academic programs that serve Plano ISD students and educators. Proceeds from SKI Plano are used to help all students in the Plano Independent School District achieve their full potential by providing financial support to educators and academic programs. These funds support priority projects for which tax dollars are not available including: Grants to Educators, student scholarships so all students can attend 5 th Grade Outdoor Science Camp, AVID, the Core Store and many other initiatives that inspire learning for all students in Plano ISD.

The 2018 SKI Plano Silent Auction and Raffle Committees have hit the pavement running and are looking forward to presenting some truly unique items this year. For more information on the raffle, silent auction and big board, visit skiplano.org. To buy raffle tickets in advance call the Foundation at 469.752.8141.

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Popular

3.1K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
2.9K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
1.5K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
1.4K
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
1.3K
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
1.2K
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1 LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1
1.1K
Dining Out

Everything we learned on a tour of Legacy Food Hall
1.1K
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
1.0K
Business

Meet our Agents of Change
948
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
To Top