Plano ISD Education Foundation’s SKI Plano is Almost Here!

SKI Plano 2018 kicked off the celebration with a Lift-Off Party on October 17 at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend. Guests enjoyed appetizers, wine and shopped amongst a fabulous display of gift items. Neiman Marcus Willow Bend also donated The Chloe &Marcie Small Leather Crossbody Bag as a door prize for the event. Jenna Maynard was the lucky winner.

SKI Plano, the Plano ISD Education Foundation’s largest fundraising event is Saturday, February 3 and you don’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar for a fabulous celebration to help raise money to benefit the students, faculty, staff and schools of Plano ISD. This FUNraising event is one of the largest parties in Plano so pull out your après ski apparel to mingle,shop, eat and dance the night away at the Plano Marriott-Legacy Town Center at SKI PLANO 2018.

“I am honored to serve as chair for SKI Plano for the Plano ISD Education Foundation. Raising dollars for our Foundation helps benefit all students, teachers and schools in Plano ISD. ” said Leslie Newman, 2018 SKI Plano Chair. “As a mom of three young children who attend a Plano public school, I am proud to support our school community and feel blessed that my children are receiving an amazing educational experience. The dollars raised through the SKI Plano fundraiser help create this same experience for thousands of children across our great city.”

More than 550 people attended SKI Plano 2017 and over $300,000 was raised to support academic programs that serve Plano ISD students and educators. Proceeds from SKI Plano are used to help all students in the Plano Independent School District achieve their full potential by providing financial support to educators and academic programs. These funds support priority projects for which tax dollars are not available including: Grants to Educators, student scholarships so all students can attend 5 th Grade Outdoor Science Camp, AVID, the Core Store and many other initiatives that inspire learning for all students in Plano ISD.

The 2018 SKI Plano Silent Auction and Raffle Committees have hit the pavement running and are looking forward to presenting some truly unique items this year. For more information on the raffle, silent auction and big board, visit skiplano.org. To buy raffle tickets in advance call the Foundation at 469.752.8141.