Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole

With the advent of fall and cooler weather, come dreams of satisfying comfort foods like Chicken Noodle Casserole. Chicken Noodle Casserole reminds me of homemade chicken soup without all the broth. But the author warns to only partially cook the egg noodles, allowing them to soak up the flavorful sauce without becoming mushy.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the dish

kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste

12 ounces extra-wide egg noodles

10 ounces white mushrooms, halved or quartered

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups frozen pearl onions, thawed

1 medium carrot, halved lengthwise, then thinly sliced across

1 large stalk celery, thinly sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme

½ cup dry white wine or vermouth

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, skin & bones discarded

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 cup shredded gouda (about 4 ounces)

Recipe

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 3-quart casserole dish. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook until al dente, about 4 minutes. Strain. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, about 3 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Lower the heat to medium and melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in the Dutch oven. Whisk in the flour to form a loose paste. Stir in the onions, carrots, celery, and thyme, and season with ½ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook for 5 minutes to soften, then add the wine. Whisk for 30 seconds, then add the chicken broth and cream. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the thyme sprigs; fold in the noodles, mushrooms, chicken and parsley, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the buttered casserole dish and top with Gouda. Bake until bubbly and brown on top, 40-45 minutes. Makes 8 servings of Chicken Noodle Casserole.

Source: Food Network Kitchen, 2013