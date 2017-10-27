All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Business

Dean & Deluca cancels Plano plans

Posted on

dean and deluca gourmet grocery store at legacy west

We’ve got some sad news. Dean & DeLuca, the gourmet grocery store will not be opening in Legacy West after all.

Internationally celebrated as a “purveyor of fine food,” Dean & Deluca began in 1977 in SoHo. Now, their innovative “marketplace” inspired stores are all over the world, from Washington, D.C., North Carolina, the Midwest and Napa Valley.

Though Dean & Deluca’s arrival has been heavily anticipated, according to the Dallas Morning News, the decision has nothing to do with Legacy West, but with a shift in their business goals. Dean & Deluca has chosen to pause plans for brick-and-mortar stores in favor of a greater focus on digital operations.

“While we are disappointed not to have Dean & DeLuca as part of our project, we understand their internal corporate issues and need to allocate apparently scarce financial resources to their digital platform,” Fehmi Karahan said.

There are still plenty of reasons to be excited about Legacy West, including Legacy Hall and a trendy new Barnes & Noble selling books alongside wine and beer. And while Legacy West won’t get a cute New York grocery store, we can’t wait to see what Windrose Ave. will welcome in its place.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
