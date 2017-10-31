All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Five to Nine: Happy Hour at the Renaissance at Plano Legacy West

Posted on

At the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, they believe the five to nine is just as important as the nine to five.

Photos by Cori Baker

At 6 o’clock sharp, a special ceremony is held in the lobby of the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. One lucky patron is handed a mallet to strike a gong. As they make contact, the crash echoes off the marble walls. The crowd goes silent and then quickly bursts into applause.

One of the hotel’s talented mixologists pours various liquids from chemistry beakers into an ornate punch bowl, and on some occasions they will light the punch on fire but only for a split second. Finally, he gives it a few swirls before pouring glasses with a ladle, of course.

The recipe changes from week to week depending on what inspires the bartender. This week, Victor used Highborn Texas Dry Gin; the month before he used bourbon as a nod to Bourbon Appreciation Month.   

 

The staff at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West know that business deals happen over whiskey neat, and valuable connections are made through laughs and Macha Collins cocktails. That’s why this punch bowl is complimentary Monday through Thursday for guests and those looking for an excuse to stop by for a drink.

 

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
Related Items:

Popular

3.3K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
3.3K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
1.6K
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
1.5K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
1.5K
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
1.5K
Collin County

The Human Market
LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1 LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1
1.3K
Dining Out

Everything we learned on a tour of Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas
1.2K
Business

Inside One Toyota: A look at the campus and the culture
1.2K
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
To Top