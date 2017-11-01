All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining In

Give the gift of cake: Tommy Bahama Piña Colada Cake

Posted on

Tommy Bahama Pina Colada Cake, Legacy West, Plano, holiday gift

What do you buy for the person who has everything? Cake. More specifically, the Tommy Bahama Piña Colada Cake. It’s delicious; it’s full of rum; and it gets delivered.

The Tommy Bahama Piña Colada Cake is one of the most popular items available at the Tommy Bahama restaurants, one of which is located at Legacy West.

“The Piña Colada Cake is deeply layered and flushed with Myers Dark Rum. It keeps the cake moist and springy around a sunshine-bright pineapple filling, white chocolate mousse and a final shower of toasted coconut. A cake fit for a wedding,” Alex Cronin, editorial assistant at Plano Profile wrote in our recent review of the new Legacy West location. (While you’re there we also recommend digging into the World Famous Coconut Shrimp, “Four butterfly shrimp, crusted generously in golden coconut, stand guard around a pile of island slaw with fried wontons”; the Lump Blue Crab and Avocado Salad, “At first bite it’s obvious this stuff isn’t from the can. It’s plucked straight from the sea, saltwater still clinging, and there’s plenty of it”; and the cocktails—all of them.)

While you can certainly indulge in a slice, or two, of Piña Colada Cake at Tommy Bahama at Legacy West you can also now have it delivered to a friend—or to yourself. 

The Tommy Bahama Piña Colada Cake is part of a new line of specialty food items Tommy Bahama has just launched for home delivery. Purchases can be made through the Tommy Bahama restaurant or online at tommybahama.com.

In the case of the Tommy Bahama Piña Colada Cake it is sold fresh frozen to be defrosted and enjoyed at home with friends and family and serves 8-12 people. Cost is $85 + shipping.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Popular

Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
3.5K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
3.4K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
1.7K
Collin County

The Human Market
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
1.6K
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
1.5K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas
1.5K
Business

Inside One Toyota: A look at the campus and the culture
1.5K
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1 LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1
1.3K
Dining Out

Everything we learned on a tour of Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
1.2K
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
To Top