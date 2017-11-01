The Shops at Legacy to illuminate Plano with Lights at Legacy

Santa Claus is coming to town–and he’s bringing the fun to everyone’s favorite shopping destination

The holiday season hits full illumination when The Shops at Legacy flips the official switch Sunday, Nov. 19, with Lights at Legacy, Plano’s premier event heralding holiday magic.

Enjoy Plano’s premier holiday event that will include holiday crafts with Mrs. Claus, magic with Mr. Scrooge, rides on the Atmos Energy Christmas train, live entertainment, caricatures, face painting and more. Photos with Santa will be available, sponsored by Plano Profile, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Children’s Health.

The event opens at 4 p.m. and the lighting of the LegacyTexas Christmas Tree will be at 6:30 p.m. However, for those really wanting to get into the Holiday spirit, The Shops at Legacy invites you to a pre-party at The Abgelika Film Center. The party, sponsored by Sky Ranch, will include a screening of The Grinch and a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus. Tickets at $8 and are available at angelikafilmcenter.com/plano

Lights at Legacy

WHAT: Lights at Legacy welcomes the 2017 holiday season with a grand tree-lighting and family-fun event at The Shops at Legacy.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, 4-7 p.m. with pre-party event at 2 p.m.

Tip: Get there early. Exclusive swag bags will be available to the first 200 guests who visit The Shops at Legacy booth, located in front of Mi Cocina. Don’t miss out — lucky recipients will receive a surprise gift card in their bag!

WHERE: The Shops at Legacy, Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

INFO: ShopsatLegacy.com

This complimentary family-friendly holiday event is brought to you by Children’s Health, the Lights at Legacy premier sponsor; and Sky Ranch, Atmos Energy and VisitPlano.