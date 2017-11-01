Space Explorer Anousheh Ansari at Haggard Library, Plano



Hear about space exploration and the training required from someone who has been there! Anousheh Ansari speaks at Haggard Library at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 4. The program is free and open to the public.

Ansari blasted off on an eight-day expedition aboard the International Space Station in 2006, capturing headlines around the world as the first female private space explorer and first astronaut of Iranian descent. During her presentation, she shares stories and photos from her journey into space, and presents a vision to today’s aspiring engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs of how imagination plus education leads to progress.

A successful entrepreneur and active proponent of world-changing technologies, Ansari is co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of Prodea Systems.