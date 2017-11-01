All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Space Explorer Anousheh Ansari at Haggard Library, Plano

Anousheh Ansari, Space Explorer, Speaks at Haggard Library, plano
Hear about space exploration and the training required from someone who has been there! Anousheh Ansari speaks at Haggard Library at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 4. The program is free and open to the public.

Ansari blasted off on an eight-day expedition aboard the International Space Station in 2006, capturing headlines around the world as the first female private space explorer and first astronaut of Iranian descent. During her presentation, she shares stories and photos from her journey into space, and presents a vision to today’s aspiring engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs of how imagination plus education leads to progress.

A successful entrepreneur and active proponent of world-changing technologies, Ansari is co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of Prodea Systems.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
