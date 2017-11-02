Hat Creek Burger Co. now open in McKinney

Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.



Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.