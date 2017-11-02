Hat Creek Burger Co. now open in McKinney

Burgers and a playscape? Yes, please.
The Austin-based, fast-casual burger restaurant, Hat Creek Burger Co., has opened its first Dallas area restaurant located at 3321 South Custer Road in McKinney, Texas.
After serving thousands of burgers in the original 2008 Austin food trailer, former longhorn and Dallas native, Drew Gressett, opened the first brick and mortar Hat Creek Burger Co. in North Austin and has since opened seven additional restaurants in the Austin area. Hat Creek will expand in North Texas additional location coming in 2018 in Dallas, Rowlett and Allen with plans to grow more in the future.
“We are so excited to bring Hat Creek Burger Co. to North Texas,” said Drew Gressett, founding partner. “Our family has deep ties to Dallas and we plan to serve Dallas families with exceptional food and friendly service.”
Known for all-natural beef burgers, homemade gluten-free chicken flashers, specialty shakes, and beer and wine, Hat Creek loves sourcing from Texas brands and purveyors. From Vital Farms and Cuvée Coffee to Nolan Ryan Beef and Hot Dang Veggie Burgers, guests know their eating quality food anytime of the day. Hat Creek’s McKinney location also extends their commitment to provide an enjoyable family dining experience by a providing a unique playscape and flat screen TVs, as well as Tuesday Family Nights featuring half-price burgers after 5 p.m. In addition to lunch and dinner options, Hat Creek Burger Co. also offers breakfast featuring breakfast hats, tacos, breakfast platters and pancakes from 7 to 10:30 a.m. daily.
True to the Hat Creek mission, the McKinney location will continue the tradition of offering community support by providing fundraisers for schools and community groups, offering party space and supporting nonprofits in the area.