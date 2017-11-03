Aloha! Plano Profile’s November Cover Party at Roy’s Restaurant

To celebrate the release rf our November edition, the Business Issue, our friends at Roy’s Restaurant at 2840 Dallas Parkway in Plano hosted a fabulous Hawaiian-themed Cover Party.

Guests were greeted by two hula dancers wearing fiery orange and yellow feather headdresses and grass skirts. Members of Grace Hula School in Keller, they posed for photos with guests and even performed a set of traditional hula dancers to classic Hawaiian songs such as “Beautiful Hawaii”.

Meanwhile, the chefs at Roy’s transported us to Honolulu for a taste of the finest Pacific Rim cuisine: Sushi; Lobster Potstickers with spicy togarashi and miso butter sauce; Poke Bites, a miniature version of Roy’s Poke Bowl featuring ahi poke, lomi lomi salmon, hamachi tartare, namasu and crispy Onions; and Szechuan Spiced Pork Ribs, smoked and glazed in Roy’s Original Mongolian Sauce. The combination was a perfect taste of the Hawaiian fusion cuisine that Roy Yamaguchi, founder of Roy’s, is credited with creating.

From the bar, guests were treated to Hawaiian martinis, each one topped with a generous bit of pineapple (drenched in SKYY Vodka!) and topped with a splash of Malibu rum.

Among our guests, we were honored to host local entrepreneur Sunil Dharod, owner of 17 of the 18 Roy’s Restaurants, who also owns 53 Sonic’s and 65 Applebee’s locations. Also in attendance as was Ruby Bhandari, Sharon Leeber and Lulu Amin—three impressive businesswomen featured in our November Issue.

Photography by Ronnie Blea.