Around Town

Legacy West launches ten-day Twitter giveaway

Posted on

Sometimes it pays to follow.

By following Legacy West on Twitter @LegacyWestPlano and retweeting posts from November 1 through November 10, followers enter to win a chance to win big!

The winner will be announced on November 13 and will take home amazing giveaways from Sephora (yes, including Dior), Filson, Warby Parker, True Food Kitchen, and beautiful holiday décor from Frontgate.

Additional surprises may be included and announced during the campaign, so participants are encouraged to closely follow the Legacy West feed.

These prizes are not worth missing … and all you have to do is follow and retweet. Don’t miss a beat. Don’t miss a tweet. Get in on the giveaways today.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
