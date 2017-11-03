The Nutcracker featuring New York City Ballet principal dancers



Delivering the essence of holiday cheer, The Nutcracker is an established and traditional production performed for decades all over the world. Cherished by the young and old, audiences fill the theatre to come see beautiful dancers bring a classical story to life.

The Nutcracker, performed by Chamberlain Performing Arts, is an exquisite and elegant production consisting of highly trained dancers with expressional and clean movement. You will be immediately immersed with this holiday classic as the story as is brought to life on the stage as young Clara celebrates the cheerful season with family and friends. Adventure awaits as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battle the Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Accompanying the members of the Chamberlain Ballet in this performance are Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle, principle dancers of the New York City Ballet who will also perform a beautiful pas de deux. This is a nutcracker not to miss and all families, children, and adults young and old will surely love this performance. Do not miss the opportunity of a wonderful intriguing performance and holiday tradition.

The Nutcracker presented by Chamberlain Performing Arts in Plano

Friday, November 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25, 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.

￼￼￼Tickets from $15-$100. Tickets can be purchased through the Eisemann Center at the ticket office the day of the show or online at www.chamberlainperformingarts.org or www.eisemanncenter.com.

￼￼