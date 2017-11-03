All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Around Town

The Nutcracker featuring New York City Ballet principal dancers

Posted on

Chamberlain Ballet, Eisemann Center, The Nutcracker
Delivering the essence of holiday cheer, The Nutcracker is an established and traditional production performed for decades all over the world. Cherished by the young and old, audiences fill the theatre to come see beautiful dancers bring a classical story to life.

Chamberlain Ballet, Eisemann Center, The NutcrackerThe Nutcracker, performed by Chamberlain Performing Arts, is an exquisite and elegant production consisting of highly trained dancers with expressional and clean movement. You will be immediately immersed with this holiday classic as the story as is brought to life on the stage as young Clara celebrates the cheerful season with family and friends. Adventure awaits as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battle the Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Accompanying the members of the Chamberlain Ballet in this performance are Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle, principle dancers of the New York City Ballet who will also perform a beautiful pas de deux. This is a nutcracker not to miss and all families, children, and adults young and old will surely love this performance. Do not miss the opportunity of a wonderful intriguing performance and holiday tradition.

The Nutcracker presented by Chamberlain Performing Arts in Plano

  • Friday, November 24, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 25, 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.

￼￼￼Tickets from $15-$100. Tickets can be purchased through the Eisemann Center at the ticket office the day of the show or online at www.chamberlainperformingarts.org or www.eisemanncenter.com.
￼￼

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
3.7K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
3.5K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
1.9K
Collin County

The Human Market
Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas Toyota Motor North America headquarters, Plano, Corgan, KDC, Texas
1.8K
Business

Inside One Toyota: A look at the campus and the culture
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
1.7K
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
1.6K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
1.6K
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1 LegacyHallPreview_BAKER-1
1.4K
Dining Out

Everything we learned on a tour of Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
1.2K
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
To Top