Nonprofit

‘Neath the Wreath 2017 at the Plano Centre

Posted on

Plan ahead for holiday shopping with Junior League of Collin County’s annual ‘Neath the Wreath gift market!

Join over 12,000 shoppers for a five-day shopping extravaganza at the Plano Centre. Featuring the best in holiday and home décor, ladies clothing and accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items and gourmet food from over 100 carefully selected merchants, there’s something for everyone on your shopping list!

The wildly popular Ladies Night Out will be on Wednesday, November 9, and features the opportunity to pre-shop ‘Neath the Wreath, sip a cocktail, and bid on the silent auction.

Proceeds from ‘Neath the Wreath and other events held benefit the many JLCC charitable projects, volunteer training, community grants and programs impacting Collin County, including: Collin County Council on Family Violence (CCCFV), Done in a Day projects impacting 30-40 agencies annually, Kids in the Kitchen, My Friend’s House, Life Skills for City House, JuMP Juvenile Mentoring Program, JLCC C.A.R.E.S, HopeWorks, Emergency Respose Corp and many others.

‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

When: November 9-12

  • Wednesday, November 8 | 6 p.m. (Ladies Night Out Preview)
  • Thursday, November 9 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, November 10 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 11 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 12 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Plano Centre | 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost:

General market:

  • $12: Per ticket in advance at Tom Thumb Collin County store locations
  • $15: Online at neaththewreath.org and at the door.
  • Free: Children 12 and under

Ladies Night Out

More: neaththewreath.org

For safety reasons, baby strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons, and pets are not allowed.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
