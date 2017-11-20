Celebrate the true meaning of the season at the 9th Annual “A St. Andrew Christmas,” Sunday, December 10, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas 75093 (corner of Plano Parkway and Mira Vista). This year’s concert, titled “Christmas Carols from the Aspen Grove,” will be all music, featuring internationally acclaimed British vocal ensemble VOCES8, the St. Andrew Chancel Choir, the Salt and Light Youth Choir, Children’s Choirs, a 45-member professional orchestra, and the magnificent Létourneau pipe organ.

This year’s theme “Christmas Carols from the Aspen Grove,” relates to Christ’s love for us. An aspen grove, one of the largest organisms in the world, represents hundreds of thousands of trees above ground that are bound together underground with a single root system.

“In the end, all that matters in our lives is Christ’s love, like the single root system that supports the many individual trees above ground in the aspen grove,” added Taylor Davis, Director of Music and Worship, St. Andrew United Methodist Church. “This year’s concert will feature sacred and secular music that will narrate the Christmas story with a little imagination and Christmas carols, both familiar and unfamiliar. The concert will conclude with Paul McCartney’s “Celebration,” a piece he wrote for his late wife Linda.”

Established worldwide as premier a cappella vocalists, the performers of VOCES8 tour extensively throughout Europe, North America and Asia. With an ongoing program of recordings and live broadcasts, VOCES8 is heard regularly on international television and radio.

Music by composers Dimitri Shostakovich, John Rutter, Billy Joel, John Williams, and many more will be featured throughout the evening.

“It is with great joy we welcome back to St. Andrew the magnificent Voces8,” added Davis. “St. Andrew’s extraordinary sanctuary will be filled with beautiful voices and instruments, providing a wonderful way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together,” added Davis. “I am delighted to be a part of such a joyous and rich tradition, drawing over 2,000 attendees each year. Don’t miss this festive opportunity to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sit back, and reflect on the true joy and wonder of the season.”

Tickets range from $10 to $20, depending on seating sections and are available beginning October 30 by calling 469-385-1810, or online at www.astandrewchristmas.org. St. Andrew St. Andrew St. Andrew St. Andrew St. Andrew St. Andrew