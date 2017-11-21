All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining Out

Haywire restaurant at Legacy West

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Haywire Restaurant, Legacy West, Plano

Following our disappointment with the delayed opening of Legacy Hall at Legacy West, Front Burner is back in our good books with the announced opening of Haywire restaurant, a three-story restaurant in the same building as Legacy Hall.

Touted at the ultimate Texas dining experiencecomplete with taxidermy, Texas whiskey and locally sourced Texas ingredientsHaywire restaurant is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 5901 Winthrop Street in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.

Haywire is the latest concept from Front Burner restaurants, the restaurant geniuses behind The Keeper at The Shops at Legacy, Whiskey Cake and Sixty Vines, Ida Claire, and, of course, Legacy Hall now set to open in December.

Haywire restaurant offers the true Texas experience with an urban refresh. Similar to its sister restaurant, The Ranch at Las Colinas, Haywire restaurant features heritage recipes made modern with Texas-sourced ingredients for tastes both unexpected and comforting. It’s cuisine that’s hearty enough for the ranch hand yet perfectly refined for the businessman or woman.

Haywire’s atmosphere is inspired by the unique style of Marfa, Texas, and is spread out over three floors, each offering a distinct experience. Kick back by the fireplace with a handcrafted cocktail in the first-floor whiskey lounge, enjoy a Wagyu Tomahawk ribeye with a bold red in the inviting second-floor dining room or unwind with friends and a cold local beer or Cadillac margarita under the big Texas sky on the rooftop patio.

Everything is bigger in Texas and Haywire is staying true to its roots with a 10-day-long grand-opening celebration.

Haywire restaurant’s 10-day grand opening

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5:30-7 p.m: Grand opening sabering event featuring Tattinger on the first-floor patio. Take part in the celebration as the restaurants’ leaders wield large steel sabers to expertly lop the necks off bottles of fine champagne, then take a guided tour through all three floors of this incredible building.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 5:30-7 p.m: Boots and Bubbles wine and cheese event. Janet Trefethen, principal of Trefethen Family Vineyards, will be pouring her award-winning wines – paired with Haywire’s delicious, locally sourced meat and cheese boards – in the Private Dining Room.

Friday, Dec. 1, 7-9 p.m: Whiskey Tasting. Haywire’s whiskey experts will explain the intricacies of the spirit while offering tastings in the one-of-a-kind whiskey lounge. The lounge stocks more than 400 brands, including the best Texas has to offer. House of Cigars will likewise be on-site rolling handmade cigars for guests.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m: Don Julio 1942 Party featuring craft cocktails on the third-floor rooftop patio bar and in the Airstream trailer. Yes, you read that right – there’s an Airstream trailer on the roof so guests can relax with a signature cocktail, a cold local craft brew or a fine bourbon under the stars.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m: Half-off wine nights begin. Haywire restaurant is wine lovers’ new Sunday destination as the restaurant offers half-priced bottles of over 100 labels on its impressive wine list every Sunday night. The series kicks off at a special time on Dec. 3 before settling in for its regular 4 p.m. start on Dec. 10.

Monday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 8, from 4-7 p.m: Happy Hour, featuring Haywire’s handcrafted specialty cocktails and signature drinks at each bar. An array of vendors will be stationed on every floor offering booze and bites to guests.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Haywire restaurant will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m., but don’t wait till then to experience this extraordinary addition to the DFW dining and entertainment scene.

For more information on Haywire, visit haywirerestaurant.com.

