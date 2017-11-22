All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Christmas

Holiday Gift Guide

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
holiday gift guide plano

Holiday Gift Guide | Photograph by Cori Baker

Watches and bracelets, virtual reality headsets, backpacks and jackets and cashmere sleep sets, Gucci bags, baseball bats, cufflinks and bling–we’ve got it all. Surprise and delight everyone on your wish list with our curated holiday gift guide.

HAUTE HOSTS

Because they keep the good times rolling and mulled wine flowing

CANTONI Laid Back Chip Dip holiday gift guide plano

KIM SEYBERT Merry Emoji Coasters holiday gift guide plano

JONATHAN ADLER Optical Illusion Art Backgammon Set holiday gift guide plano

DRAPER JAMES Sparkle & Shine Champagne Flute Set holiday gift guide plano

CASA DRAGONES Joven Tequila Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set holiday gift guide plano

TOMMY BAHAMA Banana Leaf Salad Plates holiday gift guide plano

BELL’INVITO Lucky Dragon Engraved Stationery Box Set holiday gift guide plano

Z GALLERIE Owl holiday gift guide plano

TORY BURCH Decorative Leaf Plates holiday gift guide plano

LUXURY LOVERS

To go with her mink coat and Jimmy Choos

holiday gift guide plano WILLIAM NOBLE Ring with 9 carat Cushion-Shaped Emeralds and 2 Pear-Shaped Yellow Diamonds, price upon request; William Noble at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano WILLIAM NOBLE Amethyst Arm Cuff, price upon request; William Noble at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano LELA ROSE Metallic Stamped Lace Ruffle Front Fitted Sheath Dress, $2,295; Lela Rose at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano SWAROVSKI Crystalline Hours Watch, $399; Swarovski at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano TORY BURCH Thelma Coat, $998; Tory Burch at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano TORY BURCH Sawyer Embellished Satchel, $1,198; Tory Burch at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano SWAROVSKI Baron Necklace, $499; Swarovski at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano TIFFANY AND CO. Tiffany HardWear Bead Triple Drop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold, $2,500; Tiffany and Co. at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano ESTEE LAUDER Limited Edition Beautiful Sea Goddess Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann, $250; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

MAD MEN

For the man of good taste and firm handshake

holiday gift guide plano ETON Navy Silk Paisley Bow Tie, $85; Pockets Menswear at Legacy West

holiday gift guide plano ELEVENTY Single Breasted Coat, $1,495; Pockets Menswear at Legacy West

holiday gift guide plano ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA Pelle Tessuta Briefcase, $2,100; Ermenegildo Zegna at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano ETON Red Medallion Print Silk Tie, $145; Pockets Menswear at Legacy West

holiday gift guide plano EDWARD ARMAH Pocket Squares and Rounds, $80 each; Pockets Menswear at Legacy West

holiday gift guide plano RALPH LAUREN HOME Paxton Mixology Box, $4,995; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano SWAROVSKI Gear Cuff Links, $129; Swarovski at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano ZENITH Timeless L.E. Chronomaster Heritage, $7,500; Timeless Luxury Watches

holiday gift guide plano TOM FORD T-Buckle Reversible Leather Belt, $690; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano SUITSUPPLY Brown Penny Loafer, $299; SuitSupply at Legacy West

LITTLE ONES

Proof that big gifts come in small packages

holiday gift guide plano GUCCI Children’s Owl Backpack, $990; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano NEIMAN MARCUS Mercedes GLA 12V Ride-On Car, $395; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano NOBODINOZ Teepee Play Tent, $199.95; The Tot at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide plano SCHOENHUT Penguin Digital Piano, $125; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano UGG Pala Corset Bow Short Boot, $210; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano AMERICAN GIRL Tenney Doll, $115. Guitar & Accessory Kit, $34.00; American Girl Boutique & Bistro at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide plano LONE STAR BOOKS This is Texas Y'All, $14.95; amazon.com

holiday gift guide plano STELLA MCCARTNEY Ira Knit Penguin Sweater, $115; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide plano FAO SCHARZ Teddy Bear, $35; macys.com

holiday gift guide plano KUKKIA Wooden Wind-Up Jet Plane, $40. The Tot at Highland Park Village

SELFIE QUEENS

Because they’re insta-famous and their look is on fleek. #blessed

holiday gift gift plano GUCCI Broadway Brocade Embroidered Clutch, $2,980; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift gift plano GUCCI Cherry Pendant Earrings, $1,100; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift gift plano GUCCI Reversible Sequin Acetate Bomber, $5,800; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift gift plano BENEFIT COSMETICS GALifornia Love Set, $29; Benefit Cosmetics at The Shops at Legacy

holiday gift gift plano SWAROVSKI High Class Cuff, Multi-Colored with Ruthenium Plating, $549; Swarovski at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift gift plano DE CARLINI Neiman Marcus Carrie Ornament, $68; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift gift plano BARI LYNN Girls' Drama/Queen Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch Bag, $68. Girls' OMG/LOL Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch Bag, $68. Girls' Naughty/Nice Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch Bag, $68; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift gift plano BELL’INVITO Queen P Stationary Set, $4.50 per card; bellinvito.com

holiday gift gift plano RTA DENIM Haylee Jacket with Silver-Sequined Sleeves, $495; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift gift plano NOMOS Tetra Kleene Watch, $2,920; Timeless Luxury Watches

holiday gift gift plano THIERRY LASRY Eventually Metal Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $575; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

GOOD SPORTS

For the team player in your life

holiday gift guide SOUTHERN TIDE Pelican Peak Full Zip Jacket, $110; southerntide.com

holiday gift guide ADIDAS Men's EQT Support ADV Sneakers, $150; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

SOUTHERN TIDE Tonal Microsand Trucker Hat, $27; southerntide.com holiday gift guide

holiday gift guide BACHENDORF Longines Legend Diver Automatic 42mm Watch, $2,300; Bachendorf at Galleria Dallas

ELISABETH WEINSTOCK Matte Snakeskin Baseball Bat, $850 and Ball, $575; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend holiday gift guide

PETER MILLAR Thin-Striped Cotton Polo Shirt, $85; Pockets at Legacy West holiday gift guide

holiday gift guide TOMMY BAHAMA Victorinox Swiss Army Blue Palm Climber Pocket Knife, $54.50; Tommy Bahama at Legacy West, NorthPark and Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide DOIY Stadium Bottle Opener, $18. Foosball Bottle Opener, $22; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide VUARNET Swing Titanium Panthos Sunglasses, $410. Glacier Pilot Sport Polarized Sunglasses with Removable Side Shields, $600; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide PETER MILLAR Jacket, $798; Pockets Menswear at Legacy West

GADGET GURUS

Stay on their good side. They can probably hack your bank account

holiday gift guide DAVEK Alert Strong Frame Smartphone-Synced Umbrella, $135; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide DREAM VISION Virtual Reality Headset, $40; macys.com

holiday gift guide POLAROID Snap Instant Camera, $99.99; macys.com

TORY BURCH FOR FITBIT Alta Bracelet, $198; Tory Burch at Highland Park Village holiday gift guide

holiday gift guide TUMI Arrivé Sawyer Brief, $745; Tumi at Legacy West

holiday gift guide BOSE QC35 Wireless Headphones II, $349.95; Bose at The Shops at Willow Bend

holiday gift guide XOOPAR Bluetooth Boy Speaker Large, $175. Bluetooth Boy Mini Speaker, $35; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide BREWART BeerDroid Beer Brewing Station, $835; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

WORLD TRAVELERS

So they’ll remember you in Paris

GUCCI GG Marmont Animal Studs Leather Belt Bag, $1,890; Gucci at Galleria Dallas holiday gift guide

holiday gift guide LEATHEROLOGY Leatherology Premium Deluxe Passport Cover in Gold, $70; leatherology.com

holiday gift guide PEACOCK ALLEY Emma Monogrammed Robe, $145; peacockalley.com

holiday gift guide GUCCI Gucci Courrier Soft GG Supreme Duffle Bag, $4,690; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide DUNHILL Boston Bulldog Leather Luggage Tag, $195 and Keychain, $290; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide SOFIA CASHMERE Eyes Cashmere Travel Set, $395; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide RIMOWA Topas Electronic Tag 26" Multiwheel, $1,135; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide TORY BURCH Wayfarer Custom Core Wire Sunglasses in Blue Moonstone Gold, $175; Tory Burch at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide IL BORGO Knit Cashmere Scarf w/ Tassel Fringe, $450; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide TORY BURCH Block-T Travel Card Pocket Cell Phone Case, $48; Tory Burch at Highland Park Village

holiday gift guide JOHNNY WAS Journal, $25. Johnny Was at Legacy West

HOMEBODIES

At her house, she isn’t bossy. She’s the boss.

holiday gift guide SIMON & SCHUSTER Change Your Home, Change Your Life with Color: What's Your Color Story? $24.50; amazon.com

holiday gift guide Flyte Light Lyfe Levitating Pot, $249; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide ARTERIORS Piedmont Vase, $178; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide JONATHAN ADLER Porcelain Valet Tray, $68; Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

holiday gift guide GUCCI Velvet Cushion with Bee Embroidery, $1,150; Gucci at Galleria Dallas

holiday gift guide FRONTGATE Oval Vanity Tray, $159; Frontgate at Legacy West

holiday gift guide ALESSI Charpin Oval Basket, $135; Speranza Design Gallery at The Shops at Willow Bend

holiday gift guide MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS Natural Grey Coaster (set of 4), $135; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams at The Shops at Willow Bend

holiday gift guide GARY RIGGS Cabochon Turquoise Vogel Shape Lamp with Acrylic Base (custom color matching available),$449; garyriggshome.com

holiday gift guide Z GALLERIE Odessa Flutes (set of four), $29.95; Z Gallerie at Watters Creek

holiday gift guide SWAROVSKI Crystalline Treasure Box, $449; Swarovski at Galleria Dallas

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
