Holiday season at Watters Creek

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms will offer a line-up of free, family-friendly events and activities that will keep the holiday spirit alive throughout the season.

December Holiday festivities at Watter’s Creek

Sounds of the Season

Throughout the holiday season, Watters Creek guests can enjoy the annual, Sounds of the Season, a musical collage of seasonal delights. Enjoy performances by local schools, churches and professional musicians for a memorable holiday experience.

Complimentary Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Rides from 6 to 9 p.m. on: Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 13-16, 18-23

What could be more charming than a cozy horse-drawn carriage ride on a crisp winter evening? Bring the family or that someone special for a horse-drawn carriage ride around Watters Creek. Carriages hold up to six passengers. Rides are free and on a first-come, first-served basis. Pick-up located by DSW. Weather permitting.

Santa Photos: daily, through Dec. 24

Everyone’s favorite jolly guy will be available to take photos with children and listen to holiday wishes through Christmas Eve. Visit him at his home away from home, located on Village Green Dr. between The Cellar and Tangerine Salon. Specific dates and times are located on Watters Creek website at www.watterscreek.com/events. Holiday photo packages start at $25.95.

Santa Paws, Pet Photos with Santa: Dec 4 & 11, 5 – 8 p.m.

Four-legged friends will have their own special time for photos with Santa. Dogs and cats must be leashed at all times or kept in an appropriate carrier while at Watters Creek. $5.00 from the sale of each photo package will be donated to the League of Animal Protectors (LAP).

A Very Jazzy Christmas: Nov. 24 – Dec. 23

Enjoy the holiday music of Eddie Crocetti Jazz from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23. The jazz duo will be playing and entertaining guests every Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in front of Vera Bradley on Watters Creek Dr.

Watters Creek Toy Drive: Nov. 24 – Dec. 10

Watters Creek invites the community to help give back this holiday season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for children and/or teens to the Watters Creek Guest Services, Market Street, Springfree Trampoline, The Lofts leasing office, or Santa’s Corner on Village Green Dr. Toys will be distributed through the newly formed Collin County Toys for Tots.

Trees for Troops: Dec. 2, 4 – 8 p.m. and Dec. 3, Noon – 8 p.m.

Watters Creek will join FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces by providing 100 Christmas trees that will be distributed to service members and their families. Guests can participate by stopping by the Trees for Troops tent, located next to Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie, to write a note of appreciation that will be attached to a Christmas tree and received by a service member or family.

Merry Tuba Christmas: Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m.

Come watch an assortment of tuba players play Christmas carols and other crowd favorites on The Green on Sun., Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tubists of all ages will participate and fill the green with the sound of low brass. Spectators are encouraged to sing along with the Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Merry Tuba Christmas is in partnership with the Allen Philharmonic and musicians will be conducted by Jeff Baker, principal Tuba with the Allen Philharmonic.

Elves, Inc. every Thursday in Dec., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.

Located at Blue House Too, the Allen Arts Alliance space on the south end of Market Street, Elves, Inc. offers fun holiday craft projects each Thursday in Dec. On Dec. 7, 11 and 21 kids can participate in creating their own special holiday craft project. It’s open to preschool ages through elementary and is free to participate. Free valet on weekends.

Watters Creek offers free valet to all customers Friday and Saturday from 5 – 11 p.m. throughout the year. Valet is located on Garden Park Dr. across from The Blue Fish, and on Village Green Dr. in front of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor events will be cancelled or rescheduled. For the most up-to-date information on Holiday events, visit the Watters Creek website.