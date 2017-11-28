The Cocktail: The El Rey at Mexican Sugar

Fall in love with this autumn-inspired cocktail at Mexican Sugar in Plano

Walking into Mexican Sugar, you can’t help but feel a wave of warmth and comfort wash over you. From the eclectic and homey decor to the charming staff, the atmosphere would even put Ebenezer Scrooge into the holiday spirit. And this cocktail is the perfect drink to kick off holiday festivities.

Made with Olmeca Altos Reposado tequila and spiced rum, Mexican Sugar uses fresh-squeezed pineapple and lime juice to provide a delicate touch of citrus. To balance it out, they add banana liqueur and house-made vanilla cinnamon syrup for a hint of sweet spice that brings out notes of the fall and winter season. On top of a frothy coat sits a dried orange slice.

All of the flavors are perfectly balanced. It’s just the right amount of sweetness, so don’t feel guilty getting that Avocado Chocolate Cake after dinner.

Recipe

1.5 oz Olmeca Altos Reposado

.5 oz Spiced Rum

.5 Banana Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple

.5 oz Lime

.75 oz Vanilla Cinnamon Syrup

If you like this drink check out Mexican Sugar’s Mexican Hot Chocolate.