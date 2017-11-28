All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Dee Lincoln Prime at The Star in Frisco

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Dee Lincoln Prime, steak, tomahawk, the star at fresco

Dee Lincoln, commonly referred to as “The Queen of Steaks”, is going back to her fine dining roots with her newest venture Dee Lincoln Prime located at The Star in Frisco. The 8,000 square foot stunner will officially open to the public Friday, December 1.

Dee Lincoln Prime is an upscale steakhouse with Executive Chef TJ Lengnick serving steaks from award-winning and premier purveyor of prime meat, Allen Brothers. Lengnick who’s resume includes working in impressive high-volume, high-end kitchens such as Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Stephan Pyles, Jasper’s and Shinisei says, “I was blown away when Dee asked me to join her team. I feel I’ve been training for this my entire career. It is an honor to be working for a legend in this industry.”

A few other restaurants now open at The Star in Frisco include Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, Cane Rosso, Cow Tipping Creamery and Neighborhood Services. Also opening very soon is Sushi Marquee.

Dee Lincoln Prime with sushi and Tequila Library

One of the unique differentiators of Dee Lincoln Prime is that it houses a sushi bar headed up by well-regarded sushi Chef Mark Tungcmittrong. He is the co-owner of Bambu and Sushi Rock with prior stints at Tei Tei Robata Bar and Steel Sushi Restaurant & Lounge. While his son runs their family restaurants, Chef Mark will be serving omakase at a very exclusive, reservations-only 6 seat sushi bar located inside the vibrant bar area.

The sushi bar not only showcases Chef Mark’s talent but the dramatic Tequila wall or “library” behind him is a centerpiece for sushi lovers to pair a number of 32 different tequilas. Dee Lincoln Prime has a tequila menu ranging from Riazal at $15 per 1.5 ounces to rare brands like the Patron Lalique at $950.

A more conventional sushi menu of Chef Mark’s top specialties will be available throughout the restaurant and at the bar as well.

Dee Lincoln Prime, steak, the star at frisco, sushi

Sashimi Sampler at Dee Lincoln Prime

The Dee Lincoln Prime Wine Cellar

The custom climate-controlled wine cellar boasts 2,100 bottles with an additional wine room housing 575 bottles. The wine list is global with well-balanced choices to complement the menu.

A dramatic horseshoe-shaped full-service bar with stunning marble imported from Italy seats 22 guests. The dining room and patio seat an estimated 200 people with three additional private dining rooms seating 90 in total.

Dee Lincoln Prime, steak, the star at frisco, sushi

A look inside the main dining room at Dee Lincoln Prime at The Star in Frisco

Dee Lincoln Prime
6670 Winning Drive, Suite 400
Frisco, Texas 75034
Phone: 214-387-3333
Website: www.deelincolnprime.com
Hours of operation: DINNER ONLY
Monday – Thursday 4pm – 10pm; Friday & Saturday 4pm – 11pm. Closed Sunday

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
