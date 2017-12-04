All for Joomla All for Webmasters
DART is your ride to holiday activities in North Texas

With holiday music, colorful lights and festive decorations everywhere you go, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in North Texas. 

Credit: Shutterstock,com

Create lasting memories at these family-friendly DARTable activities:

The city of Richardson also is hosting Santa’s Village Dec. 2-17. This tiny town of 16 holiday dwellings on the north side of City Hall is a holiday tradition for families from Richardson and beyond. Each colorful building offers children a fun activity and even a visit with Santa Claus!

Attendees can also enjoy live performances, holiday photo ops and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or a snack. Santa’s Village is free and open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights: Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17. (Hometown Thursdays, Dec. 7 and 14, are reserved for Richardson Residents and require a free ticket for entry). Take DART Red Line to Arapaho Center Station then DART Bus Route 361.

On Dec. 8, enjoy the Rowlett Holiday Paradea hometown celebration on Main Street at dusk. Celebrate the spirit of Rowlett with family and friends as the community comes to life with music and dance during a tribute to the holiday season.

The parade will begin in Downtown Rowlett and finish up at the Rowlett Community Centre for additional fun holiday activities. Take DART’s Blue Line to Downtown Rowlett Station.

Celebrate the holidays at Christmas on the Square Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Garland’s Historic Downtown Square. Head over to Sixth and Main streets for snow hills, photos with Santa, holiday foods, children’s crafts, pet adoptions and much more.

Santa Claus will assist with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. and then spend the evening visiting with children about their holiday wishes. Take DART’s Blue Line to Downtown Garland Station.

‘Tis the season to be jolly at Holly Jolly Holidays at Reunion. On select dates and times throughout December, Santa and his elves are spreading holiday cheer with weekly trips to the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. Guests can enjoy photos with Santa, a kid’s craft and tasty treats from Cloud Nine Café!

Furry friends from the Dallas Zoo are spreading holiday cheer 470 feet in the air! The Animal Adventures team will showcase a mixture of mammals, birds and reptiles for up-close experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy. Take DART Red or Blue Line to Union Station.  

