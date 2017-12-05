All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

The Dish: Ricotta Chiffon French Toast at Sixty Vines

Cori Baker
Posted on

Sixty Vines’ take on classic breakfast staples is what makes it one of the best brunch places in Plano.

Photo by Cori Baker

It’s impossible to name a favorite dish on the Sixty Vines menu, but today I’m talking about their Ricotta Chiffon French Toast.

Made with lemon curd and mascarpone, expect a sugar rush followed by a halting crash once you get home — especially if you’ve indulged in a glass of rosé (or two). This dish could probably be labeled a dessert, but I’m not complaining.

Three thick pieces of lemon ricotta cake that have been slightly toasted on either side are doused with whipped cream, blueberry syrup and powdered sugar. The “toast” cuts like soft butter with a fork. At first I thought they accidentally put ice cream on top instead of whipped cream — it’s actually just that thick and creamy.

Personally, I need a little protein when I brunch because rosé. But missing out on this heavenly dish would be a huge mistake. When I ordered it this last week, several people came up to my table just to gaze upon its beauty.  I immediately saw in their eyes the regret of not having ordered it themselves.

It’s an easy solution if you need some protein: order it with a side of eggs or split it as a “brunchy” dessert with friends (that way you can also eat the Filet and Eggs).

Read more about Sixty Vines here.

 

 

 

 

 

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
