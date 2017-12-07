All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Photos: Legacy Hall at Legacy West Plano is open and we ate everything

Cori Baker
The long wait is over. Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano is finally open!

From cheese boards and wine, fried chicken and curry-wurst, to waffles and donuts: there is literally something for everyone at Legacy Hall.

Never again fight with your family about where to eat. Rather hop in the car to Legacy Hall, where everyone can get exactly what they’re craving. It’s basically a food court but with a bar … and a brewery … and you can carry your drink with you from floor to floor. We suggest grabbing a drink and taking a lap around before you decide what to eat.

Did we mention the beer slide? (Schedule a tour with Unlawful Brewery to get access to it.) You’re also not going to find any fast food chains here but rather fast-casual concepts of your favorite restaurants like FreshFin Poke Co. and Knife by John Tesar.

The outdoor picnic area isn’t open yet, where they plan to host various events and concerts, and there’s still construction around the building. But don’t let that stop you from trying this amazing concept from Front Burner Restaurants, the same people who created Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines and The Keeper.

We tried just about every food stall Legacy Hall has to offer — and it was awesome. (Just don’t ask us to pick a favorite!) So take a gander and hurry to Legacy Hall to eat some of these awesome dishes!

Legacy Hall

Unlawful Brewing’s tanks of beer on the second floor of Legacy Hall.

The House made with Nutella, whipped cream and strawberries from Press Waffle Co.

Fresh Fin Poke Bowl

Roots Chicken Shak (yes that is shak with a K!)

The Ozersky Burger and Fries by Knife Burger

Pizza from Forno Nero

New England Lobster Roll from Sea Breeze Lobsta’ and Chowda’ House

The front of Seabreeze’s concept on the second floor of Legacy Hall.

The Windrose Cocktail, a signature cocktail at Bar Main.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
