Food

Celebrate the holiday season with The Mistletoe from Mi Dia

Cori Baker
Posted on

Say ‘goodbye’ to pumpkins and turkeys and ‘hello’ to silver bells and twinkling lights. Mi Dia From Scratch is welcoming the holiday season with lots of spirit and cheer with great seasonal margaritas.

Photo by Cori Baker

In honor of the season, Mi Dia has introduced December’s Margarita of the Month: The Mistletoe. Made with Clase Azul Tequila, fresh lemon juice, egg white, strawberry infused agave and a sprig of Rosemary, this seasonal margarita will have your taste buds decking the halls!

The frothy egg white sits atop a well balanced combination of tequila, strawberry agave and lemon. I especially loved the sprig of rosemary which provided just a hint of herb, and the powdered sugar makes you yearn for snow. (Sadly I doubt we’ll see any real snow this year.)

A lot of margaritas are made to be on the sweet or the tart side, but this one sits right in the middle. Once can’t help but feel festive and cheerful with this seasonal margarita.

This expertly and freshly crafted cocktail is available at all locations – Grapevine, Flower Mound and Plano – throughout the month of December. So hurry now to Mi Dia and try The Mistletoe today!

Ingredients:

2 Ounces Clase Azul Tequila

1 Ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

¾ Ounce Strawberry Infused Agave

2 Frozen Cranberries

1 ¾ Rosemary Sprig (One for Garnish)

Powdered Sugar

Directions:

1.       Muddle ¾ Rosemary Sprig with One Ice Cube and the Strawberry Infused Tequila

2.       Add 2 Ounces Clase Azul Tequila, 1 Ounce of Fresh Lemon Juice, and One Egg White

3.       Dry Shake to Aerate

4.       Add Ice and Shake Again

5.       Double Strain into a Martini Glass

6.       Garnish with a Powdered Sugar Rosemary Sprig and Two Frozen Cranberries

7.       Cheers!

Mi Dia from Scratch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
