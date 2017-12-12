Plano Metropolitan Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty

The Plano Metropolitan Ballet, a not-for-profit ballet company founded in 1987, this January invites you to their original production of Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty, an original fairy tale ballet, will be presented by Plano Metropolitan Ballet from January 6th through January 20th, at the Courtyard Theater in Plano.

Always adding something new to their annual fairy tale ballets, this year eight ravens will team up with Maleficent as she plots against Princess Aurora. Three magical fairies, Merriweather, Fauna, and Flora, will keep watch over the Princess. After his kiss awakens her, Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora will live happily ever after! Come see this timeless story come to life as more than 50 dancers grace the stage. Celebrating 31 years, Plano Metropolitan Ballet promises outstanding original choreography, lavish costumes, and a polished troupe of talented ballet dancers! The part of Princess Aurora will be played by Hannah Beaudreau, and Maleficent will be played by Phoebe Salas. Plano Metropolitan Ballet seniors this year are Amanda LaPorte as the Queen, Cassady Kreuser as Flora the good fairy, and Mikayla Walker as Merriweather the good fairy.

Advance tickets are available online at www.planometballet.org or in person at Gotta Dance located at 3131 Custer Road, Suite 195 in Plano.

Plano Metropolitan Ballet

A not-for-profit ballet company, the Plano Metropolitan Ballet (PMB) puts on performances in Plano, Texas, every year. Founded in 1987, the PMB is under the artistic direction of Cindi Lawrence Hanson, who has been in the position since 1998. The PMB brings in instructors to give “master” classes, and guest artists provide inspiration to company members. www.planometballet.org