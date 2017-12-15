All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Medical City Plano opens $10.3 million renovation

Medical City Plano, Trauma Center, hospital

$10.3 million renovation for Medical City Plano adds rooms to meet patient demand

As Medical City Plano continues to expand to serve the diverse needs of patients in North Texas, it is growing its capabilities to care for even more patients recovering from acute illness or surgery.

The Level I Trauma Center recently completed renovations and opened a $10.3 million, 13,300-square-foot, 20-bed med/surg unit, designed and staffed to care for non-ICU patients who are recovering from a variety of illnesses, diseases or surgeries that require hospitalization. The renovation expands the total number of beds at Medical City Plano to 513.

“These additional rooms provide added capacity to better meet community need,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. “We strive to be at the forefront of healthcare advances in North Texas and this floor allows us to care for even more patients who are looking to us for compassionate, skilled care when they need it most.”

The floor features 19 patient rooms and one larger VIP suite. The unit was specially designed as a flex-use area, which can accommodate the unique needs of elderly patients as they arise. Next month, additional space for conference rooms will open, featuring modular furniture and leading-edge IT/AV equipment designed to support and facilitate education.

Medical City Plano, Trauma Center, hospital

