Third and final mural to be installed in Downtown Plano

This month, DFW artist Milan Bender will begin installing the third and final mural for the Downtown Mural Project. It will be a 3-dimensional mural, located on the southwest corner of Avenue K and 15th Street.

The Historic Downtown Plano Association launched the Downtown Mural Project earlier this year in partnership with Plano Art Association. Made possible by a grant from the Plano Heritage Commission, the goal of the project is to use visual art to celebrate the city’s history. Residents submitted their own historical photos of Plano to be used in the design of the murals.

“This 3-D mural installation will have both visual and audio components,” said Gene Dillard, President of the Plano Art Association. “We are thrilled with how each artist and mural have showcased Plano’s history in a unique way- and we are so thankful to Soheyla Rashidyan and Mike Korman who have helped shaped the project.”

The mural will feature four metal representations of sound waves, artfully placed between colorful letters that spell P-L-A-N-O. Each sound wave will have a corresponding audio segment that depicts a historical Plano event. A plaque in front of the mural will read ECHOWAVE: Listen to the echos of Plano’s history.

“The audio segments will share the story of Plano’s past,” said Alex Hargis, Executive Director of the Historic Downtown Plano Association. “And key Plano figures, like Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif, will be the narrators.”

The four audio segments will tell listeners about Plano’s name and origins, the founding of the fire department, business and commerce, and Plano’s railroad heritage. The mural’s plaque will direct downtown visitors on how to listen to the recordings.

Along with the mayor and fire chief, the audio segments will be narrated by Jamee Jolly, Executive Director of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, and Robert Haynes, Curator of the Interurban Railway Museum.

For more information on the Downtown Mural Project and other Downtown Plano Arts District events and activities, go to visitdowntownplano.com