Twelve cocktails of Christmas at the Omni Frisco Hotel

From a “partridge in a pear tree” to “12 drummers drumming” and “five golden rings,” the new holiday cocktail menu takes inspiration from the lyrics of the beloved holiday song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Until December 31, all Omni Hotel and Resorts are offering guests the chance to indulge in the holiday season with 12 Drinks of Christmas featuring festive beverages that pay homage to the 12 gifts “my true love gave to me.”

I got to try two of these festive cocktails.

As a fan of basil and Grey Goose, I was immediately drawn to the Three French Hens. It was light and fresh, so not your typical holiday cocktail. The organic basil leaf adds a nice touch but the basil aroma isn’t very strong.

If you like vodka and citrus cocktails that aren’t too sweet, then this drink will be right up your alley.

Next, I decided to go with the opposite of fresh and light, and tried the “Either Maids A-milking. While the combination of Tito’s Vodka and Baileys Irish Cream is a winner, the real special ingredient is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk.

That’s right, they put the best cereal on the planet in milk, let it get nice and sugary, and then strain the cereal milk. This special touch makes the drink festive and nostalgic.

So, head the Omni Frisco and drink these cocktails by the fireplace, or if you’d rather enjoy them at home, we’ve got all the recipes.

ONE PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

INGREDIENTS

25.4 oz. Parker Station by Fess Parker Pinot Noir

4 oz. spiced pear purée

2 oz. apple cider

2 star anise

2 orange slices

2 cinnamon sticks

2 peach slices

.25 cup sugar

Combine and heat in a large pitcher and pour into a footed mug.

TWO TURTLE DOVES

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. SVEDKA Vanilla Vodka

.5 oz. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

.5 oz pecan syrup

Combine and shake with ice and strain into an old fashioned glass.

THREE FRENCH HENS

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

.5 oz. St–Germain Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz. Cointreau Orange Liqueur

2 orange wedges, squeezed

2 basil leaves

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice and top with 2 oz. club soda.

FOUR CALLING BIRDS

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

.5 oz. Kahlua

1.5 oz. Figgy Pudding Purée

1.5 oz. eggnog

Combine, muddle, shake and strain into an old fashioned glass and top with one fresh blackberry.

FIVE GOLDEN RINGS

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Maker’s Mark Bourbon

.5 oz. Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

2 oz. apple cider

.25 oz. brown sugar syrup

.25 oz. fresh lemon juice

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass with golden sugar rim.

SIX GEESE A-LAYING

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

.5 oz. Cointreau Orange Liqueur

1 oz. spiced peach purée

4 fresh raspberries

Combine and shake with ice and strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice, and top with 2 oz. Gosling’s Ginger Beer.

SEVEN SWANS A-SWIMMING

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

.5 oz. Crème de Banana Liqueur

1 bar spoon of crushed pineapple

.5 oz. Liber & Co. Orgeat Syrup

2 orange wedges, squeezed

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.

EIGHT MAIDS A-MILKING

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

.5 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

2 oz. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk

1 dash of cinnamon

Combine and shake with ice and strain into an old fashioned glass and top with eggnog whipped cream.

NINE LADIES DANCING

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. The Botanist Gin

.5 oz. St–Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz. spiced cranberry purée

1 lemon wedge, squeezed

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a flute glass and top with 1 oz. Chandon Rosé Sparkling.

TEN LORDS A-LEAPING

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Glenmorangie 10 Year

2 oz. apple cider

1 oz. spiced pear purée

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cooler with fresh ice and top with 1 oz. tonic water.

ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

Gently pour Piper Sonoma Brut into a flute glass and cheers!

TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon

.5 oz. Cointreau Organge Liqueur

1 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice

.5 oz. sage-infused honey

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Combine, shake with ice and strain into a cooler glass with fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda.