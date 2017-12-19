TreeHouse is opening in Plano

While we don’t foresee any actual treehouses opening in Plano. TreeHouse, the revolutionary home improvement retailer, is opening on January 18.

Most easily described as the Whole Foods of the the home improvement industry, TreeHouse “is built upon the idea that all homes should be sustainable, beautiful, and healthy,” according to their website. Having studied ecology and biology and the relationship between the environment and human health issues, co-founder and CEO of TreeHouse, Jason Ballard, came up with the concept building green houses in the Front Range of Colorado. He chose Austin (where else?) to launch his idea.

His idea: to rethink and revolutionize home improvement with the aim to “build better shelters for ourselves, our communities, and our planet” took off in Austin, was very well received when they opened in Dallas in June 2017 and is set to be equally successful here in Plano and Collin County.

But, why did the home improvement industry need renovating? Think about this: The home is where we will be exposed to the greatest number of toxins in our lifetime. And this: The home consumes the highest amount of our natural resources, such as water and energy, and produces the largest amount of landfill waste. Clearly, it’s time we all made some home improvements.

At TreeHouse, they offer free consultations—because home improvement projects are scary enough without the additional burden of worrying about whether your new kitchen cabinets are poisoning you. (Hint: They might be, but not if you shop at TreeHouse.) So, whether you’re looking to re-tile a floor, redo a bathroom or are interested in installing your own solar power system, TreeHouse can help.

In store you’ll find energy-efficient Haiku by Big Ass Fans, Whirlpool’s Zera food recycler, Dunn-Edwards non-toxic paint and Nebia’s water atomizing shower head. They even have the Tesla Powerwall 2. Touted as the future of home energy, the Powerwall is a home battery that allows you to use your solar produced power after the sun goes down.

When TreeHouse opens in Plano on January 21, they invite you to improve your home, your life and our environment.

TreeHouse Plano will be located at 2201 Preston Rd., Plano. Next door to Whole Foods at Park and Preston. Click here to check them out.