Food

Monthly Cocktail: Get educated at Public School 972

Cori Baker
Posted on

Public School 972 (PS 972) in Addison feels like the chicest classroom in the world. Globes and fake apples sit among classic books like Fahrenheit 451 and The Giver.

Larger than life multiplication cards hang from the ceiling, old school typewriters are adhered to a wall in a perfect grid, while nearly 20 manual pencil sharpeners are anchored to a partition.

Crushed Velvet; photos by Cori Baker

PS 972 gets an A+ for decor and atmosphere, and they’re highly educated on drinks and food. If you like Moscow Mules get their Crushed Velvet made from Tito’s Vodka with blackberry and blueberry reduction; it’s surprisingly refreshing with just the right amount of ginger.

Through the Grapevine, is a must-try for Martini lovers. Made from Junípero Gin, Bonaire Liquor, muddled mint leaves and grapes, it’s light and fresh with just enough sweetness that knocking back a few after a long day of “studying” wouldn’t be difficult.

Through the Grapevine; photos by Cori Baker

Every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. enjoy “recess” with discounted drinks and food like the Ahi Tuna Poke made with pickled cucumbers, green onion, cilantro, passion fruit and served with taro chips.

Get some friends together for a study group and hit the books, and drinks, at PS 972.

Recipes

Crushed Velvet
Tito’s Vodka
B&B Reduction
Lemon
Lavender Syrup
Lavender Bitters
Ginger Beer
Blackberries on a stick for garnish

Directions: Combine ingredients in copper mug. Shake and strain over rocks. Top with Ginger beer and garnish with speared blackberries.

Through the Grapevine
2 oz. Junipero
0.5 oz. Combier
5 Grapes
3 Mint leaves
.75 Simple Syrup
.75 Lime
Tonic (Not House Tonic)
1 Dash Orange Bitters
Grape and Mint Sprig for garnish

Directions: Muddle grapes, mint and simple syrup. Add Junipero, St. Germaine and lime. Shake and strain. Top with tonic and garnish.

Cori Baker

Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a minor in business.


Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin’s NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.


