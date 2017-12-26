Drink and dine on New Year’s Eve with these dinner specials

Pop some bottles and eat your heart out on New Year’s Eve with some delicious food in Collin County! After all, it is your last meal of the year.

The sophisticated chop house chain at Plano Legacy West will be offering a $45 Prix Fixe menu featuring signature Del Frisco’s Grille favorites such as the Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Ahi Tacos as starter options.

Guests can pick from the Seared Salmon Fillet, Coffee-Braised Pork Shank and Brick Chicken as entrée choices. Entrée upgrades include the Filet Mignon, Prime New York Strip and Prime Ribeye.

Diners can top the evening off with a sweet treat including the choice of Turtle Cheesecake and Nutella Bread Pudding.

Each Prix Fixe menu includes a celebratory New Year’s Toast. The traditional dinner menu is available as well. Menu available Friday December 29 – Sunday December 31, 2017

Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting one of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties in the city! An acoustic set starts at 7:30 p.m. and then Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials take the mic at 10 p.m. There will be champagne specials at all bars and a special beer release in the Tap Room on the third floor. Guests will receive poppers to ring in the new year and can capture memories from the night at a photo booth.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, all participating Main Event Entertainment locations will be offering a special New Year’s Eve Package that includes: all-you-can-play activities like bowling and laster tag; choice of adult entrée or kid’s meal; unlimited fountain drinks; and free gelato ice cream.

Main Event is offering two versions of this New Year’s Eve special – an All Day Package (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children and an All Night Package (5 p.m. to 1 a.m.) for $44.95 for adults and $34.95 for children. At 4 p.m., there will be a prize-filled balloon drop with hundreds of small gifts and goodies for guests to enjoy. Of course, it’s not a party without pictures, so be sure to visit the interactive photo booth to capture your end-of-year memories.

Al Biernat’s will have the regular menu with the following seatings: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and later. Last seating includes a champagne toast and New Year’s countdown at midnight. Call 214.219.2201 for reservations.

Hours: 4 p.m. – midnight and Bar 79: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Enjoy a 3-Course Menu (Soup, Entrée, Dessert). Prices: $59.95 (5:30 p.m. and earlier/person + tax and gratuity) or $79.95 (5:45 p.m. and later/person + tax and gratuity). Midnight Celebration including a champagne toast at Bar 79. You can make reservations online.

Princi Italia in Plano will split the night into two seatings. The Early Seating will offer an a la carte menu alongside their regular menu from 5:00 – 8:30 pm for guests who have other parties to attend. The Gala Seating will be from 9:00 – midnight and feature a 4 course prix fixe menu for $50 which includes DJ music, dancing, party hats and champagne toast!

Both locations will offer a New Years Day Brunch the next morning, Monday, January 1st from 10:30 am – 3:00 pm. Enjoy a 2 course brunch (from the regular brunch menu) plus bottomless mimosas for only $20.18!

Newly opened at Legacy West in Plano, Taverna is offering a special dinner menu featuring: wild mushroom and black truffle bisque, spaghetti with lobster in a brandy cream sauce, a duetto featuring a 16 oz. veal t-bone and jumbo prawns and of course Taverna’s famous risotto. Open until 10 p.m.

Bistro 31

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Special Dinner Menu featuring: butternut squash veloute, tagliatelle pasta, wild mushroom risotto, pan roasted Atlantic halibut and roasted rack of lamb.

For New Year’s Eve 2017, however, the restaurant is offering a more traditional, lavish take on lobster. In addition to their regular menu, on December 31, Sea Breeze will offer diners a full array of lobster specialties, including:

Lobster Thermidor – served with two specialty sides for $35

Grilled Australian Lobster Tail – served with two specialty sides for $40

Sea Breeze Lobster Pasta – Served with a house salad for $28

Lobster Mac & Cheese – Served with a house salad for $22

Whole Lobster Prepared to Order — Market Price

Reservations are strongly recommended for New Year’s Eve.

To kick off your New Year’s Eve, Tupelo Honey at The Star in Frisco is offering a $35 three-course dinner menu, with choices, alongside its regular menu – with the option to add tableside champagne service for $35 (from a kindly colossal 9L bottle). New Year’s Day: Begin 2018 with $3 Bloody Marys and mimosas – perfect pre-college football playoff games indulgence at The Star.

Ring in the New Year at CRÚ with a celebratory dinner menu! The chefs at CRÚ are featuring a stellar 3 course prix fixe menu that will enhance the festive occasion. Don’t go out hungry! Satisfy your cravings with a delicious meal during the early seating before you head out to your next NYE party or for those of you who reserve the gala seating and stick around for the countdown. CRÚ will hand out a complimentary glass of Champagne for you to toast to 2018!