Collin County celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a vision fifty years ago that is as important as ever today. The City of Plano invites you to the 2018 celebration, “Shades of Unity”.

Mark your calendar to attend the following inspirational free events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Shades of Unity Weekend!

Power Leadership Breakfast

The annual free breakfast and special tribute celebrating Dr. King by college students, is hosted by the Collin College Board of Trustees and Dr. Neil Matkin.

Dr. King was passionate about education, justice and social equality. We will honor his legacy by focusing on these important issues through our speakers and have table discussions on how we can now act on the dream.

A Business and Information Expo will take place immediately following the Power Leadership Breakfast in the atrium at Collin College Spring Creek Campus. Visit with a variety of local vendors and various businesses from the health and education industry. This is a great opportunity to learn about local businesses. If you are a local business or a nonprofit organization you should sign up to be a vendor, www.tinyurl.com/CCMLKExpo18

When: Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 8 a.m.
Where: Collin County College Spring Creek Campus – Living Legend Conference Center
More: http://tinyurl.com/CCMLKBreakfast18

Taste of Talent

A night to display a variety of local artistic talents in the art district of Downtown Plano. There will be LIVE music and talents along with games and various entertainment. A great time for the entire family.

When: Saturday, Jan 12, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: McCall Plaza, downtown Plano, 998 15th St.
More: www.tinyurl.com/CCMLKTalent18

Come.Unity Night: “Shades of Unity”

For the Church: An evening of spoken word, music from the All City Choir, readings, prayer and messages from local pastors aimed at launching a movement in the Church where the diverse body of Christ seeks to make God’s name famous by taking steps toward relationships, reconciliation and collaborative action.

When: Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at 6:00pm
Where: Chase Oaks Church, 281 Legacy Drive, Plano
More: www.tinyurl.com/CCMLKChoir18

Shades of Unity Walk

A morning walk geared towards reaching the dream of unity. Staging will begin at 8:00am at Parker Road DART Station and our walk will end at City Hall in Downtown Plano. Plan to have your church, organization, Friends & Family prepared to join in and walk in unity on this morning.

When: Monday, January 15th, 2018 Staging Begins at 8:00am
Where: At Parker Road DART Station 2600 Archerwood St. Plano, TX
More: http://tinyurl.com/CCMLKWalk18

