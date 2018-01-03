St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet

Girls from all over Plano, Collin County, DFW and beyond in need of a prom dress are invited to the 10th annual Prom Closet hosted by St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano where they will be able to select a dress and accessories, all at no cost.

Dresses in every color, design and sized from 0 to 28 are available to choose from, many of which have never been worn. The only requirement is that girls must be present to select their dresses/accessories.

The 10th Annual Prom Closet will be open on February 27, 28 and March 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday March 3 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Smith Worship Center at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1401 Mira Vista Blvd in Plano.

The Prom Closet was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who because of finances would be unable to attend prom.

“As we reflect back over the last 10 years of Prom Closet, it’s amazing that we have grown from serving just 35 girls that first year to almost 1,000 last year,” said Devra Helffrich, an original organizer of the prom closet. “The Prom Closet has proven to be a wonderful way to reach out and help the community.”

In addition to providing dresses to over 950 girls last year, 270 pairs of shoes and 1,700 pieces of jewelry were given to shoppers.

While the Prom Closet is already well-stocked, there is always a need for more dresses and accessories such as jewelry, handbags, shoes, and wraps. If you have anything you would like to donate, donations will be being accepted at Room 133 of St. Andrew United Methodist Church from january 27 through February 4. Alternatively, an Amazon Wishlist has been created for anyone that would like to help by purchasing items. These items will be shipped directly to the church. Click here to donate now.

“My students and I were so amazed when we arrived at The Prom Closet,” said Sylvia Cornelius, a teacher with Garland Can Academy who brought 12 students to shop in the Prom Closet in 2017. “To see so many beautiful gowns and have such sweet, spirited ladies working so hard to fulfill my students every desire was overwhelming. This program touches the lives of young women in such a magical way. One of my students came up to me and said, ‘Ms. Cornelius, I never thought I would be able to get a prom dress and go to the prom.’ Garland Can Academy is grateful for the acts of kindness shown to 12 of our young ladies. I used this experience to teach and minister to the girls about service and how it’s better to give than to receive. We were blessed, and I give all praise to God for all persons responsible for this Prom Closet.”

St. Andrew United Methodist Church / Prom Closet Contact

Website: www.standrewumc.org

Hotline: 469-385-1810

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Prom Closet: St. Andrew UMC

Instagram: @promcloset.standrewumc

Video: https://vimeo.com/180777804

St. Andrew United Methodist Church

St. Andrew United Methodist Church began more than 30 years ago in the spirit of its namesake, a disciple of Jesus. The life of the Apostle Andrew embodies the church’s mission, which is to invite the Christian-ish and the unchurched to become passionate servants of Christ. St. Andrew is a congregation of people who follow Jesus, live in relationship, serve others, and take risks in faith. Worship includes five services each weekend on a 21.2-acre campus at the corner of Plano Parkway and Mira Vista in Plano, Texas, where nearly 2,000 people gather each weekend. The church has been repeatedly selected as a “Best Place to Worship in Plano” by the readers of the Plano Star Courier. Groups gather on campus and throughout the region seven days a week, including small group and Bible studies; a renowned music ministry; service through missions such as the Storehouse of Collin County, providing services to qualifying Collin County residents to help escape the poverty cycle; 4 Corners Global Outreach, reaching remote villages needing medical care; Career Care, a workforce assistance program; and more. St. Andrew United Methodist Church is located at 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas 75093. Visit www.standrewumc.org; call 972-380-8001.