Plano Children’s Theatre launches preschool programs

Plano Children’s Theatre, part of North Texas Peforming Arts, launches a new series of preschool programs this month at their new headquarters, The Willow Bend Center for the Arts, located at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano.

Beginning this month, this early childhood creative program will feature classes for newborn to five year old students to grow and develop under qualified performing arts educators. The new series will include Early Childhood Development and Parent’s Time Off programs.

Read more: Willow Bend Center for the Arts is open

“Our early childhood program, called STARters, includes drama, dance, visual arts, and Kindermusik® classes. Children learn best through play, so we aim to make our curriculum both fun and engaging. These classes are designed to foster creativity in our area pre-schoolers,” says Program Director Gabby Banzon, Board Certified Music Therapist, “Creativity is an intrinsic part of human nature. We learn, imitate, change, and adapt from and to the world around us. The arts afford opportunities to use that creativity and apply it to other areas of life, such as cognitive, social, emotional, sensory, and motor movement.”

“Our almost thirty years in the Plano community providing developmental programs for youth make this a natural extension of our services to the community,” says Sara Akers, Founder and Executive Director of the North Texas Performing Arts, “We want to continue to expand our impact on developing the character of North Texas youth.”

The Plano Children’s Theatre will also be introducing a “Parent’s Time Off” program at its Willow Bend facility, allowing parents to make appointments for short-term activity time while they shop, complete errands, or attend doctor’s visits within the shops’ premises.

Read more: A look inside the new Shops at Willow Bend

“We are pleased that PCT is offering this “Parents Time Off” convenience to our shoppers and the community” says Amy Medford, Director of Marketing for the Shops at Willow Bend. “We know this fills a real need to give parents that occasional “free time” to take care of key activities while their child has a fun-filled and educational learning opportunity at Plano Children’s Theatre.”

Plano Children’s Theatre Preschool Programs

Free class: STARter Art

Jan. 15, 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages 3-5

Free class: STARter Drama

Feb. 12, 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages 3-5

STARter Kindermusik® (mommy and me)

Jan. 11 – Feb. 1, Thursdays, 10-10:45 a.m.

Newborn – 2 years

$80

STARter Kindermusik®

Jan. 11 – Feb. 1, Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m.

Ages 3-5

$80

STARter Drama

Jan. 10 – Jan. 31, Wednesdays, 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages 3-4

$80

STARter Drama

Jan. 10 – Jan. 31, Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m.

Ages 4-5

$80

STARter Art

Jan. 9 – Jan. 30, Tuesdays, 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages 3-4

$80

STARter Art

Jan. 9 – Jan. 30, Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m.

Ages 4-5

$80

STARter Dance

Jan. 12 – Feb. 2, Fridays, 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages 3-4

$80

STARter Dance

Jan. 12 – Feb. 2, Fridays, 11-11:45 a.m.

Ages 4-5

$80

Find out more about North Texas Performing Arts and Plano Children’s Theatre at ntpa.org