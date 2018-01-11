Fig + Goat is the charcuterie board of your dreams

Fig + Goat, a small business based in Allen, was launched about a year ago by Rebekah Relander. Fig + Goat sells two things Rebekah is passionate about and they both incorporate food.

Veggie T-shirts

Rebekah’s two young daughters, who love tending to their garden, inspire Rebekah. Being a creative, she designed a t-shirt line that focuses on growing and eating vegetables. The playful shirts feature sayings like “We got the beets”, “Lettuce have courage and kindness” and “Peas, Love, and Carrots.”

“I just thought, ‘What if we could wear the happiness they get from their garden?’” Rebekah says. “The idea sprouted and grew from there.”

There are 4 different t-shirt designs, plus a “Homegrown Momma” style, as well as farmer’s market totes.

Gathering Boards

While the veggie tees are a constant for Fig + Goat, Rebekah also enjoys getting creative in the kitchen. This past fall, Rebekah was inspired to create custom “gathering boards” (also known as charcuterie boards, but gathering is much easier—and cuter—to say) that pair well with wine and friends. These boards are perfect for foodies and those wanting to become more of a foodie.

Beyond the typical charcuterie boards, Fig + Goat’s boards have a “pairing menu” of specialty-sourced, farm-fresh items. Rebekah likes to use local raw honey comb, fresh figs and fruits, nuts, berries, meats, cheeses, crackers and Jenkins Jellies, a celebrity-favorite line of organic jellies.

For guests, a gathering board can be overwhelming, so people eat a piece of cheese and stay inside their comfort zone. Rebekah provides personal menus for each board with suggested pairings so everyone can feel confident while creating the perfect bite. Brie and Fiery Fig spread; prosciutto and a mild cheddar; seeded mustard and salami: just some of her favorite flavors. Follow her suggestions and you won’t regret it.

The Perfect Party

These boards are works of culinary art. Putting together a board with unique and quality ingredients, plus a beautiful presentation, isn’t easy. Rebekah is constantly researching the best brands and newest products. No one wants to walk aimlessly around in the grocery store wondering if they’re getting the best brand of brie. She also delivers it your house ready-to-serve.

“It’s all in the pretty presentation, the delicious, artfully-selected fare, and of course the ease,” says Karen McWilliams, a Fig + Goat customer and Allen resident. “The boards are the center of attention, typically devoured by party’s end, and I’m the hostess with the mostess.”

All sizes are served on wooden cutting boards. If you want to keep it you can, or just wash it off, and put it back in the box on your front doorstep. It will “magically disappear” the following day.

The boards are ideal for holiday gatherings, open houses, corporate gatherings and happy hours.

From the web site, customers choose either small, medium or large boards of seasonal, farm-fresh fare that is hand-selected and artfully arranged by Rebekah. Prices range from $64 to $234, but some might say the experience of the gathering board is priceless.



