All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park

Gallagher Foxworthy
Posted on
The Biscuit Bar - opening soon at the Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

The Biscuit Bar is opening soon at the Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano has got a bun in the oven! Or should we say biscuit? The Biscuit Bar, scheduled to open this March, will be joining the waterfront restaurants and bringing fun variations of classic biscuit meals to the table that are guaranteed to satisfy any and every taste bud.

Jake and Janie Burkett, The Biscuit Bar

Jake and Janie Burkett

The birth of The Biscuit Bar came in the wake of a tragedy, showing the founding family that there is always light after darkness, and that the best of times are found when friends and family gather around. In 2016, Jake and Janie Burkett welcomed twin daughters into the world only to have one of them suddenly taken overnight by an unforeseen life threatening infection. Immediately, friends and family appeared, showering them with endless love, support, and fellowship. With this big group of encouraging comforters came a lot of mouths to feed and Jake knew exactly what to do. With help from his brother-in-law Jacob, Jake got busy making homemade biscuits in the kitchen, serving up an array of choices for all the different people surrounding them. People couldn’t get enough of the traditional biscuits and gravy, others dove into fried chicken biscuits, some devoured bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches while others preferred ham and cheese biscuits sandwiches. One thing was and remains certain: everything tastes better on a biscuit! Over the next few months, family would visit prepared for the huge biscuit spread feast and the idea for The Biscuit Bar was born!

Read more: Why we love The Keg

While homemade biscuits are what inspired the Burkett family to open The Biscuit Bar, they will also serve specialty tater tots and a variety of tap beers! It’ll be a great spot on the Boardwalk at Granite Park for large groups and for families with kids!

Every item on the menu at The Biscuit Bar was created with love and tested in the Burkett home kitchen, bringing a piece of their family to the restaurant in each recipe they create to share with you!

To stay up to date on all things Biscuit Bar text: BISCUITS to 33222. You can also find them on Instagram @thebiscuit.bar and on Facebook: Facebook.com/TheBiscuitBarBoardwalk

Already open at the Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano is Chips Old Fashioned Burgers, Hook Line & Sinker and Union Bear brewery.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano. Photo by Cori Baker

Gallagher Foxworthy
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.3K
Around Town

Camp Cinemark: A kid-friendly auditorium
2.3K
Dining Out

Why Plano needed Legacy Hall
1.9K
Community

A look at PISD Fine Arts Center
Beverly Sliepka Huntington's Disease Long Goodbye Beverly Sliepka Huntington's Disease Long Goodbye
1.3K
Community

The Long Goodbye
1.3K
Events

Sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker by Dallas Repertoire Ballet
TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas
1.2K
Business

TreeHouse is opening in Plano
1.2K
Food

Photos: Legacy Hall at Legacy West Plano is open and we ate everything
1.2K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.1K
Education & Enrichment

Full STEAM Ahead at Plano Academy High School
876
Dining Out

Lombardi opens Taverna at Legacy West
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
859
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
847
Business

Inside NTT DATA Services, Plano
To Top