Bachelorette’s James Taylor coming to The Brixton, Plano

Ladies, here’s your chance to meet (and possibly land a date with!) James Taylor from Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette! And it’s all happening in one of the trendiest restaurant lounges in town, The Brixton!

On Jojo’s season, James was the token romantic musician, stealing everyone’s hearts, especially Jojo’s. James’ sweet and sensitive demeanor kept him in the running all the way up to week six of The Bachelorette. He even brought his guitar and wrote and performed an original song for Jojo on the show! We all remember the heartfelt goodbye shared between James and Jojo. So many fans were left confused as to why Jojo would let James go but lucky for us, she did! This bachelor is on the market and will be at The Brixton at The Shops at Legacy on Thursday, February 1st kicking off Valentine’s month with Ladies Night!

Originally from Katy, Texas, James has southern charm and a beautiful voice to match it. After his journey on The Bachelorette, James dedicated his time to songwriting. His album, Can’t Stop, was released in July of 2016 and though none of the songs are about Jojo, the process helped him get through his heartbreak. Now, he is ready to find love again, and he’s chosen The Brixton in Plano as his place to find it!

The Brixton’s trendy atmosphere, and intimate blue and purple hued lights, creates the perfect ambiance for finding your Valentine. They offer a chef-inspired savory menu filled with a large variety of delectable snacks like, ahi tuna tostada, wings, a variety of tacos and sliders, Lobster Smac N Cheese and flatbreads, just to name a few. They also pair craft cocktails with their gourmet food menu and even have a special dessert drink! The S’moreMartini is made with whipped vodka, Godiva chocolate, Brulee Marshmallow, and a graham cracker rim! The Brixton has many original craft cocktails available and an expansive wine list. They also have cold beer, James’ favorite drink, on tap, bottled, and canned. The Brixton is a restaurant turned nightclub that will be sure to get everyone in the Valentine’s mood!

This is one ladies night you won’t want to miss out on. Along with the meet and greet, ladies will have the chance to enter a raffle to go on a date with James! Will you win his heart? Better head over to The Brixton for Ladies Night on February 1st and enter the raffle to find out!

Meet James Taylor at The Brixton

Thursday, February 1st, 8pm-11pm

The Brixton Shops at Legacy

5800 Legacy Drive Suite C-11, Plano, TX 75024

thebrixton.net