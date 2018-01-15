Drone Wars at Cavanaugh Flight Museum

The sport that looks more like a sci-fi movie is back with more airborne obstacle courses and cash prizes! Drone racing has continued to grow in popularity attracting competitors of all ages, and this year Cavanaugh Flight Museum will be hosting them all for Drone Wars V!

The indoor races will be hosted in an 11,000 square foot aircraft hangar, showcasing drones competing head to head in two different style obstacle courses, 3-D Line of Sight and First Person View. The 3-D Line of Sight Races will be head to head races with two drones competing at a time. The racer who wins two out of three races back-to-back will move onto the next heat. Racers must complete the obstacle course within a two-minute time limit. The winning drone is the one that crosses the finish line first with no penalties. The First Person View Races will allow six drones racing at a time, completing six laps on the course in six heats. These races have a three-minute time limit and the winner is determined by the drone with the least amount of penalty points. Penalty points are given by going in the wrong direction, moving before the starting whistle, missing an obstacle, not flying the proper course, or if the pilot steps out of the marked Pilot Zone. Both courses are carefully crafted and netted, and include hoops, pylons, bridges, turns and slaloms. Two judges will be present during all races to ensure they run smoothly and they will keep an eye out for course infractions.

Between heats, there will be opportunities for beginners and spectators to learn about drone flight and try out the sport in hands on test flights from area suppliers. There will also be drone experts on site to answer any and all questions. At the rate that these drones are integrating themselves into everyday life, learning to pilot them is a valuable skill set!

Cash prizes will be awarded to competitors in first through third place! First place will take home $100, second place will win $75 and third will be given $50. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to fly your drone in Drone Wars V! Bring your family to the event and learn about the new mini flyers taking over our skies, together! Register for Drone Wars V by contacting the Cavanaugh Flight Museum today!

Drone Wars V at Cavanaugh Flight Museum

Dates & Times:

Saturday, February 3rd

9am – 11:30am: Qualifying & Practice Rounds

1pm – 5pm: Elimination Rounds

*Course will be open for practice rounds from 3-8pm on Friday, February 2nd*

Location:

Cavanaugh Flight Museum

4572 Claire Chennault, Addison, TX 75001

Admissions:

Race Entry $25

Spectator Adults $12

Spectator Children (4-12) $6

Contact: www.cavflight.org, 972-380-8800