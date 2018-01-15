Oprah Winfrey is coming to Plano for the Feed Just One Gala

Guys, this is no joke. Oprah Winfrey is really coming to Plano for Minnie’s Food Pantry’s 10th annual Feed Just One Gala on April 3.

Minnie’s Food Pantry is run by the indomitable force of nature, Cheryl “Action” Jackson.

“Everybody kept laughing when I said I was going to feed hungry people in Plano,” she told me once in an interview. “Everybody was like, ‘there’s nobody hungry in Plano.’ And now, over 300,000 people and 4 million meals later, the world sees. That’s the difference: The world sees.”

Minnie’s Food Pantry does more than feed the hungry; it’s about respecting and uplifting everyone who comes through the door. A true labor of love, the entire place has red carpet.

Every year for ten years, Minnie’s Food Pantry has held an annual Feed Just One Gala, which has been one of the biggest fundraising events in area. But this year it’s bigger than every because Oprah.

Cheryl has been a guest on Oprah’s show before and in past years there have been rumors that an Oprah-appearance at the gala might one day be possible. In fact, in that same interview I had with Cheryl about a year ago, she told me how she first met Oprah. Once, they’d both been invited to the same event and Cheryl wasn’t going to miss the opportunity.

She walked up to Oprah and said, “73.”

Naturally, this got Oprah’s attention. Then Cheryl explained what she meant: “You follow 72 people on Twitter. I’m number 73.”

The best part about this interchange is that it worked. Cheryl “Action” Jackson was Oprah’s 73rd follow on Twitter. Oprah also follows Ellen DeGenerous and Tom Hanks and to this day follows less than 300 people. Cheryl is still one of them. (Interesting fact: while confirming this, I discovered that Oprah’s first follow ever was Ashton Kutcher.)

So yes, finally, our dreams have come true. Guests at Minnie’s Food Pantry’s Feed Just One Gala can do more than learn about feeding the hungry in Plano; they’ll also get to hear from Oprah Winfrey, this year’s keynote speaker. We’ll update with more details on the gala when we know more.

Minnie’s Feed Just One Gala

When: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Time:

5:30PM Registration and Red Carpet

7:00PM Dinner and Program



Location: Collin County, Texas



Key Note Speaker: Oprah Winfrey

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier

National Media Sponsor: Entertainment Tonight

Black Tie Event | Complimentary Valet provided

Tickets:

$2,500 VIP seating for one

$3,000 seating for two

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com

More: For tables and sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected]