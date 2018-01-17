Agape Resource & Assistance Center Hosts 2nd Annual Gala

Agape Resource & Assistance Center works to house homeless women and children living day to day in search of a place to sleep. Day in and day out, they offer holistic, cutting-edge care to people in desperate circumstances all over Collin County. One of their biggest fundraising events of the year is about here. If you aren’t already acquainted with Agape, it’s time you were.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the 2nd Annual Timeless Love Gala, hosted by Agape Resource & Assistance Center, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 7-11 pm at the Cotton Mill, 610 Elm Street in McKinney.This Art Deco-era inspired theme captures the Roaring Twenties, Prohibition, the Great Depression, and World War II.

“While most people associate the 1920s with flappers and speakeasies, it was also an era of dramatic political, economic and social change,” Janet Collinsworth, founder and executive director, Agape Resource & Assistance Center says. “In Collin County, we’re witnessing economic and social change, too. In the shadows of corporate headquarters, upscale shopping and top-rated schools is a silent epidemic of poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, and human trafficking. Collin County has 3,000+ women, many with young children, who are homeless. We can’t be silent anymore.”

“The women and children at Agape spend 12-to-18 months with us,” added Cynthia Garrison, MS, CLFE, program director. “We provide a holistic approach that addresses critical long-term housing, transportation, childcare, counseling, education, accountability, and support services. Our hope is to empower these women and create transformational life change for their children and children’s children. They leave understanding how to become self-sustaining head-of-household providers.”

Plano resident and single mom Susan* came to Agape after CPS took her newborn son who tested positive for drugs at birth. Motivated to get her son back, Susan completed her treatment and counseling, got a job but needed a safe place to live. Today, she’s two years clean, has been promoted and earning a certification in CAD. She plans to work for an engineering or architecture firm come May.

“Agape gives you a chance to dig your way out of the hole you’ve created. In the past, I lived in fear. Today I love living life, I plan for the future and love my son well. Agape gives you a home, they know your name, your whole life story, they’re my family. Here, I’ve learned to be patient, forgiving and understanding – important attributes for being a parent. I don’t expect someone else to fix me anymore. At Agape, we (the clients) have to work as hard as they (the staff) do. If we don’t, it shows. It’s a collaboration. The ultimate goal benefits everybody. I’m becoming a productive, contributing member of society – and that’s good for everybody,” Susan said with a smile.

Timeless Love Gala is the annual signature fundraiser for Agape Resource & Assistance Center and enables this unique nonprofit to continue serving families such as Susan’s. Agape relies on the generous donations from individuals, churches, civic and corporations to continue its mission. Special thanks to the 2018 gala sponsors: Real Foundations, Milestone Partners, Domus Studio Group, Women with Promise, The Davis Loan Team/Mid-America, Prosperity Retirement Group, and Superior Hire.

Timeless Love Gala

When: Saturday, February 10th, 2018

7 p.mp – 11 p.m. VIP entrance 6 p.m.



Where: The Cotton Mill | 610 Elm St, McKinney

Snag yourself some VIP tickets and get in to the Founder’s Reception from 6-7 p.m.! VIP guests get first choice in seating and get a chance to scope out all of the auction items before general admission.

Period dress encouraged.

Tickets: To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or make a donation click here.

*Susan’s name was changed.