Plano is an Amazon finalist

Online retail giant, Amazon has released their top 20 finalists for their corporate relocation—and Dallas-Fort Worth made the list.

According to USA Today, “The bid from the heart of Texas included more than 30 possible sites in and around Dallas, whose advantages include affordable employee housing, talent-producing universities and the lack of state income tax.”

This list of 30 sites was collected and presented to Amazon via a partnership between the Dallas Regional Chamber and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce in October. According to a press release from the Dallas Regional Chamber all city-submitted sites that met Amazon’s criteria were included in the bid.

Of those 30 possible sites, four are located within Plano.

“We’ll take them if they want to come,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in an interview with Plano Profile last last year. “Right now our goal is for them to say the DFW area is in the running.”

According to Community Impact Newspaper, the four Plano sites are: the Haggard farm property located directly east of the Dallas North Tollway between Windhaven Parkway and West Spring Creek Parkway; Lavon Farms off Jupiter Road between Parker Road and East Spring Creek Parkway; Legacy Central, the former Texas Instruments campus at 75 and Legacy Drive; and the downtown Plano area.

In a discussion on the future of downtown Plano, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere hinted that the current location of Collin Creek mall would be an ideal site for a future Amazon headquarters. “There’s opportunity for a major user at Collin Creek Mall,” said Mayor LaRosiliere.

“One of the key components of the [Amazon headquarters] project is mass transit so to me, if Plano is in the running, those sites on the east side [Legacy Central and downtown Plano] are our best shot,” added the Mayor.

Amazon is expected to announce a final decision later this year.

The full list of 20 finalist for HQ2’s future location as provided by Amazon in alphabetical order are as follows:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York City, New York

Northern Virginia, Virgina

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Ontario

Washington D.C.