All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Business

Plano is an Amazon finalist

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Legacy Central, Plano, Texas, Amazon HQ2, Texas Instruments

Legacy Central. Image courtesy of the City of Plano

Online retail giant, Amazon has released their top 20 finalists for their corporate relocation—and Dallas-Fort Worth made the list.

According to USA Today, “The bid from the heart of Texas included more than 30 possible sites in and around Dallas, whose advantages include affordable employee housing, talent-producing universities and the lack of state income tax.”

This list of 30 sites was collected and presented to Amazon via a partnership between the Dallas Regional Chamber and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce in October. According to a press release from the Dallas Regional Chamber all city-submitted sites that met Amazon’s criteria were included in the bid.

Of those 30 possible sites, four are located within Plano.

“We’ll take them if they want to come,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in an interview with Plano Profile last last year. “Right now our goal is for them to say the DFW area is in the running.”

According to Community Impact Newspaper, the four Plano sites are: the Haggard farm property located directly east of the Dallas North Tollway between Windhaven Parkway and West Spring Creek Parkway; Lavon Farms off Jupiter Road between Parker Road and East Spring Creek Parkway; Legacy Central, the former Texas Instruments campus at 75 and Legacy Drive; and the downtown Plano area.

In a discussion on the future of downtown Plano, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere hinted that the current location of  Collin Creek mall would be an ideal site for a future Amazon headquarters. “There’s opportunity for a major user at Collin Creek Mall,” said Mayor LaRosiliere.

“One of the key components of the [Amazon headquarters] project is mass transit so to me, if Plano is in the running, those sites on the east side [Legacy Central and downtown Plano] are our best shot,” added the Mayor. 

Read more: The future of downtown Plano

Amazon is expected to announce a final decision later this year.

The full list of 20 finalist for HQ2’s future location as provided by Amazon in alphabetical order are as follows:

  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Austin, Texas
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Los Angeles, California
  • Miami, Florida
  • Montgomery County, Maryland
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Newark, New Jersey
  • New York City, New York
  • Northern Virginia, Virgina
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Washington D.C.
Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.
A qualified math teacher, Rebecca met Philip in the Dominican Republic where she was teaching, and in addition to falling in love, she started to write for Philip's Dominican publications. Over the years, Rebecca grew into her current role of Editor In Chief of 5 magazines produced and distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Now living in Plano, Rebecca continues her work in the Dominican Republic, and is also a contributor of Plano Profile Magazine.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.7K
Dining Out

Why Plano needed Legacy Hall
Beverly Sliepka Huntington's Disease Long Goodbye Beverly Sliepka Huntington's Disease Long Goodbye
1.8K
Community

The Long Goodbye
TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas TreeHouse home improvement retailer, Austin, Plano, Texas
1.4K
Business

TreeHouse is opening in Plano
1.3K
Business

JP Piccinini: Plano’s Billion Dollar Man
1.3K
Food

Photos: Legacy Hall at Legacy West Plano is open and we ate everything
1.1K
Business

How Sam Moon became a real estate empire
1.1K
Food

Biscuit Bar coming to the Boardwalk at Granite Park
St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas St Andrew United Methodist Curch free prom closet, plano, texas
1.0K
Charity

St. Andrew UMC hosts free prom closet
927
Business

Frank Turner on the future of downtown Plano
923
Business

Inside NTT DATA Services, Plano
913
Dining Out

Plano Profile’s December Cover Party at Princi Italia
892
Dining Out

Why we love The Keg in Plano
To Top